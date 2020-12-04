Farming

Farming

Dairy farms face tougher tests after Wyeth emissions pledge

Nestlé commits to halving its carbon output and powering Limerick site on only renewable energy

Pledge: Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg Expand

Pledge: Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Farmers who supply 50 million gallons of milk a year to the huge Wyeth Nutritionals plant in Limerick will have to prove their environmental credentials or risk losing sales.

Wyeth’s parent Nestlé has announced plans to halve carbon emissions including in its ingredients supply chain. Nestle said it will invest almost €3bn over the next five years to progress towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Under the plans, all Nestle facilities including Wyeth in Askeaton will only use renewable energy from 2025.

