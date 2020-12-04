Dairy farms face tougher tests after Wyeth emissions pledge

Farmers who supply 50 million gallons of milk a year to the huge Wyeth Nutritionals plant in Limerick will have to prove their environmental credentials or risk losing sales.

Wyeth’s parent Nestlé has announced plans to halve carbon emissions including in its ingredients supply chain. Nestle said it will invest almost €3bn over the next five years to progress towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Under the plans, all Nestle facilities including Wyeth in Askeaton will only use renewable energy from 2025.

Nestle’s global vehicle fleet will switch to lower-emission options by 2022.

A big push will be on dairy and livestock which Nestlé said is its largest single source of emissions.

Wyeth’s purchases of milk for processing into infant formula makes it one of the biggest buyers of Irish dairy – its share of the Chinese market is estimated to be worth more than €100m to Irish dairy.

The new plan commits to sourcing 20pc of key food ingredients farmed through what is called “regenerative agricultural methods” by 2025 – that won’t limit supplies to organic farmers but would mean farms having to meet standards for sustainable soil management, livestock grazing management and organic composting.

Nestle also wants to plant 20 million trees every year for the next 10 years in areas where it sources ingredients – including planting in and around fields.

The company says it will work with farms and its budget plans include commitments around training and research.

“We believe we have sufficient operational and structural cost-savings initiatives under way to provide the room for these investments,” Nestlé chief executive Mark Schneider told reporters on a call.

Nestle produced 92 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018. It has now committed to halving its emissions by 2030. It also promised full transparency and third-party certification to make its progress measurable.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafé coffee said it wants to offset all business travel by 2022, and increase the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands it offers consumers.

Mr Schneider said he won’t sell higher carbon-producing brands to bring down the group’s average but said he does think the portfolio would change over time with an emphasis on plant-based products that should continue to grow strongly.

Last year Nestle opened a €27m Research and Development (R&D) Centre focused on infant nutrition at the Wyeth facility in Askeaton, Co Limerick, recruiting 40 scientists.

The company said yesterday that its R&D into new technologies will be used to help increase the efficiency of dairy farms, maximising output while using minimum energy and improving animal welfare.