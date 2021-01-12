Covid-19 on the farm: ‘I was able to stay going, but what would have happened on the farm if I was worse?’

“It was lucky I was well enough to stay farming,” Galway dairy farmer Pat Murphy said after he contracted Covid-19 in the midst of his busy calving season.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, he warned farmers of the importance of making a plan for running their farms should they be struck down by the virus.

“I was able to stay going, but supposing you weren’t able? Supposing I did get badly sick and had a cow calving that needed a caesarean – would anyone know where the calving jack is or do they know how to use the milking machine and all the daily chores?

“I hadn’t thought of these things before I got it. It’s only when you go through it and have a few quiet seconds to yourself you ask what would have happened if I was worse” he said.

As IFA’s Connacht Regional Chairman he said he was well aware of the Association’s own campaign for farmers to make a ‘Plan B’, but said he never did so.

“I would have been one of these guys that would have said ‘I haven’t seen anyone or known anyone that had it’ and ‘I’m taking precautions’, but it still came into the house.

“Being of that mindset, thinking that you won’t get it, you’re not going to be ready for it if you do,” he warned.

Pat tested positive for the virus around the New Year after his wife Anna became ill.

“I’d describe my symptoms as a small head cold that you would get at this time of the year. I got a sore back around Christmas time and paid no remarks as I suffer from it anyway, but the doctor said that actually can also be a symptom of Covid,” Pat said.

He warned that while he was able to stay going on the farm, not everyone might be so lucky.

“Have a conversation with your neighbour or the person that will be filling in for you. Have that plan in place. This can sneak up on you without you realising it,” he said.

Online Editors