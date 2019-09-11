Cork dairy ground sells for €10,000/ac

The holding is 19km north-west of Cork city and laid out in one block made up of about 25 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow.

It is home to a derelict farmhouse and a series of traditional farm buildings in need of repair and renovation.

Mainly in grassland, there is about 30ac in scrub ground that needs attention. The place had been leased out over the last few years, and the majority of the ground is in good order.

The packed auction room got off to a flying start when an opening bid of €750,000 was accepted by auctioneer Dan Fleming.

Three bidders took to the fray and after an initial bid of €50,000, a series of €10,000 bids from two remaining customers drove the price to €1.37m when the hammer fell in favour of a solicitor acting in trust.

It is thought the new owner is a local dairy farmer.

Glanmire land parcel

Mr Fleming is also handling the sale of a 31.5ac parcel of ground between two roads at Rathcooney, 3km from Glanmire village.

The property is laid out in one field of grass and, while a fine piece of agricultural ground, it also is certain to have development potential given its location near Glanmire and Cork city.

Mr Fleming finds it hard to determine a guide price for the parcel as the area is now within the city boundary. However, he expects it will be sold and could make between €15,000 and €35,000/ac.

