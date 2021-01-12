Cork blaze won’t disrupt grain supplies to farmers — R&H Hall

The extent of the damage caused by the massive fire at the R&H Hall grain storage facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork will be assessed in the coming days.

The company told the Farming Independent that the facility will be reopened later this week, although the fire services were still on site yesterday.

The quantity of product stored in the silo that went on fire was not detailed by R&H Hall, but industry sources indicated that up to 30,000 tonnes could potentially be affected.

“Fire services are still on site and a full assessment of the damage will be carried out as soon as possible once the incident has been fully dealt with. As a result we cannot speculate about the amount of feed that may have been potentially affected at this stage,” the company stated.

“It is also important to note that there are other storage areas at our Ringaskiddy facility that have not been affected by the fire, so the site will be operational again once the incident has been fully dealt with.”

Concerns have been raised in farming circles that the Ringaskiddy fire could exacerbate an already tight feed supply situation as shipments of soya meal and other protein products out of Argentina have been disrupted by a dock workers’ strike.

However, the R&H Hall statement confirmed that the company had been engaging with its customers since Saturday and was “maintaining a dialogue with them on continuity of supply”.

“We envisage that the site will reopen this week and we will be able assess any impact on the supply chain at that point, but we are in a position to rely on our four other facilities on the island of Ireland at Dublin, Belfast, Foynes and Lisahally, all of which remain operational,” the company said.

Responding to reports that this was the third fire at the company’s Ringaskiddy site in recent months, R&H Hall stated that one incident was “very minor”, while the other was a precautionary call-out.

Local senator Tim Lombard said it was important that the fire was not used by co-ops and feed merchants as an excuse to increase the price of concentrate feed.

However, Senator Lombard said the fire highlighted the dependence of the Irish livestock industry on imported feed, and particularly protein sources.

“The long-term aim for the industry has to be producing more protein-based products on the island [of Ireland], and to reduce our dependency on imported protein products,” he said.

