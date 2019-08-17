'Control of beef industry in hands of too few' - Supermac's boss

The control of the beef sector is in the hands of too few and needs more competition, according to Supermac's head Pat McDonagh.

The control of the beef sector is in the hands of too few and needs more competition, according to Supermac's head Pat McDonagh.

Mr McDonagh, whose Supermac's restaurant chain buys 26,000-30,000 tonnes of Irish meat every week, said there are too few in charge of the beef sector.

Talks between farming organisations and the meat factories are set to resume on Monday and Mr McDonagh called on farmers to get more control of their destiny.

"Farmers and everyone needs to make a margin. But, if farmers don't make a margin on their beef at the moment, how can they be expected to stay farming? It has a knock-on effect, and they won't be able to spend in the local shop or buy fertiliser or new stock."

Beef farmers are bracing themselves for further price cuts, as some meat factories cut the price offered by as much as €20-a-head of cattle to €3.45 per kilogramme, with farmers saying they need at least €4 to break even.

Mr McDonagh said current beef prices are not all about Brexit or sterling weakness, but about factories' margins.

"There is no point in one section of the industry making a massive margin and other sections suffering. It's not all to do with Brexit or sterling weakness, it's to do with factories making margins above and beyond the normal."

The continuing talks between the farming organisations and meat processors come after the Beef Plan movement called off a two-week protest outside meat factories over poor beef prices, with the group calling for farmers to receive a 'fair share of the retail margin'.

Irish Independent