One of Kerry's most successful businessmen has come to the rescue of a charity by paying close to €2m at auction for a prime farm in the Kingdom.

Construction boss goes back to his farming roots for a good cause

The religious order who once ran the St Mary of the Angels care facility in Beaufort put its 110-acre farm up for sale earlier this year.

Parents of residents of the centre were concerned that the sale would lead to development that could disrupt the care home.

Then businessman and farmer Danny Tim O'Sullivan was approached to buy the farm.

Daniel and Danny Tim O'Sullivan with their John Deere 6135, 6215 and 6130 Tractors with Brendan Ferris on his 1928 John Deere, Johnny Corkery of Geary's Garage Main John Deere dealers for Tractors and Agricultural Machinery, Donal Martin Griffin and Jack Heffernan John Deere sub dealer from Killorglin launching the Threshing Charity Show which will be held on the 9th September in Beaufort. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

"I approached Danny asking would he consider buying the farm as I knew he had a number of farms in the area already and I knew he could be trusted," Jack Fitzpatrick, the parent of a child cared for at the facility, told the Farming Independent.

"We already feel that the farm is in safe hands now and reassured for the future of the care home," said Mr Fitzpatrick.

Danny Tim who is originally from a small farm in Gleesk, Co Kerry emigrated to London in the early 1970s where he worked in the construction sector. His firm is now one of the biggest employers in the British construction sector.

Danny Tim (pictured) splits his time between London and Glenbeigh.

"Farms like this don't come along every week in Kerry so it was an easy decision to buy it but also my sister Hannah was once a resident in St Mary's so it is close to my heart," Danny told the Farming Independent. "I also had an aneurysm a few years ago where I was given very little chance to live. I had to learn to walk and talk and eat again, so I know how important this place is to people."

Danny owns about 15 farms around the country, with the majority in Kerry and three in Limerick which are run by his sons.

Danny Tim and his wife, Sheila O’Sullivan, at home in Gleesk, Kells. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

"We'll probably reseed the farm in Beaufort first and put a suckler herd in there. We have sheep in our other farms too," says Danny.

Danny adds that he is looking forward to being neighbours with St Mary of the Angels.

"I'm the luckiest man alive. God has been very good to me so I was very happy to buy the farm."

