Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Concern farmers could lose control of shooting 'rights' on their land

Concerns were also raised about guidelines on the transport of firearms Expand

Close

Concerns were also raised about guidelines on the transport of firearms

Concerns were also raised about guidelines on the transport of firearms

Concerns were also raised about guidelines on the transport of firearms

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers could lose control over the shooting rights on their land under current Garda guidelines for firearms.

The IFA met with An Garda Síochána last month over the issue which centres on the wording of the Garda Commissioner's 'Guidelines on Firearms'.

The guidelines state "written authorisation from the person entitled to grant the shooting rights must be provided if the Garda Superintendent requests him or her to do so."