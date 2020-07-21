Concern farmers could lose control of shooting 'rights' on their land

Concerns were also raised about guidelines on the transport of firearms

Farmers could lose control over the shooting rights on their land under current Garda guidelines for firearms.

The IFA met with An Garda Síochána last month over the issue which centres on the wording of the Garda Commissioner's 'Guidelines on Firearms'.

The guidelines state "written authorisation from the person entitled to grant the shooting rights must be provided if the Garda Superintendent requests him or her to do so."

However, as it currently stands, when farmers allow a Gun Club access to lands, they are effectively granting them a "bare licence". This is the lowest level of right that a landowner can grant to an individual to enable them to come on to the land to do a specific task. This licence can generally be revoked on very short notice. However, if a landowner was to grant a "shooting right" as set out in the guidelines, this is something that in theory should be registered on the farm folio and sold or transferred on to third parties. The IFA is seeking a change to the wording which would see farmers grant 'permission' rather than 'shooting rights'. Transport It is also understood concerns about the guidelines for the transport of firearms was raised in the meeting. Under the Guidelines during transport, firearms should always be stored in a case/sleeve, out of sight in a locked vehicle boot and should not be immediately accessible to the driver or any passenger. However, the IFA argued that this is impractical for farmers and an allowance should be made to include crew cab, van-type jeep vehicles and tractors where it is not possible to have a firearm or ammunition out of sight of a driver or passenger. Farmer concerns relating to the use of silencers/moderators was also highlighted to the Gardaí. Farmers have reported more difficulty in obtaining permission to use the devices for vermin control. The IFA said the devices are particularly useful when it comes to the control of foxes, who spread neospora in breeding livestock. Meanwhile, concerns are also mounting over a proposed EU ban on the firing of lead ammunition on wetland.