Lismore in Co Waterford is one of the hidden gems of the country. Built around one of the best preserved and most picturesque castles in Ireland, it has the feel of English and French villages that grew up around the local great house or château.

Compact 14ac residential stud farm on the market for €400,000 in Waterford

Any property in the area is sure to benefit from proximity to the place, so Martin Lonergan of CCM Marts hopes location will matter in the sale of a 14ac residential equestrian property in the heart of National Hunt racing.

I happened to be in that neck of the woods last week and took time to visit the holding. Situated in beautiful countryside at Cooladalane, it is in the foothills of the Knockmealdowns and above Lismore, which is 5km away.

Guided at €400,000, the property boasts a compact but comprehensive range of equestrian facilities. The house at the heart of the property was built in 2001 and finished to the highest of standards.

Training facility

The site was greenfield before the current owners moved in and developed the custom-built training facility from scratch.

Included in equestrian facilities are two stable blocks with 12 stables in each. The main block has 12 boxes measuring 12'x10', along with a tack room and a feed room.

The other block has 12 stables measuring 12' x 12'.

Among the other amenities are a lung ring, a four-furlong Wexford sand gallop and a dung pad.

Set in a mature garden, the 1,800 sq ft house is a modern, single-storey bungalow in very good condition.

The accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and living space, a dining room, office, a utility room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The land comprises 14ac of good grazing ground set out in three smaller divisions adjacent to the house and yard, while a larger field is encircled by the sand gallop. A field to the rear of the house and the sand gallop have generous road frontage on to a local road.

As an equestrian centre, Cooladalane has produced several winners on the flat, National Hunt and point-to-point circuits, including the five-time winning sprinter Anna Elise.

Martin Lonergan describes the property as a finished, walk-in equestrian premises with plenty of potential, for sale at a very competitive price.

