You’ll never regret the time you didn’t spend slaving on the farm

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

I’ll always treasure the time I spent with my late father

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef cattle on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy Expand
My father passed away suddenly last October. While my mother’s family are Limerick farmers, my father’s side are born sailors and have always lived by the sea in Dublin.

Like waves on the ocean, we had our ups and downs — adult daughters and fathers don’t always make for smooth sailing — but I was never in any doubt of the depth of his love for me.

