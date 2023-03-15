My father passed away suddenly last October. While my mother’s family are Limerick farmers, my father’s side are born sailors and have always lived by the sea in Dublin.

Like waves on the ocean, we had our ups and downs — adult daughters and fathers don’t always make for smooth sailing — but I was never in any doubt of the depth of his love for me.

One of my most enduring memories of him was when we entered a father and daughter sailing race together a few years ago. I’d been working in Dublin and living with Dad, who had taken it upon himself to enrol me in adult sailing lessons.

He’d done the same thing when I was a child and luckily for him, I actually like sailing and accepted the heavy hint to get back on the water.

After a summer of relearning how to helm (steer), tie bowlines and not get knocked overboard by the boom (the long metal bar that sticks out horizontally from the mast) we were ready to launch Dad’s sleek, thoroughbred-like Flying Fifteen boat.

As an adult, I recognised that my father had demons and doubts, but on the water all of this washed away and he was in his element. The wind picked up as we launched in Dun Laoghaire harbour and the sails unfurled.

Dad left me to helm and gave me marks on Howth head to steer towards while he yanked various pulleys and ropes and consulted the tide chart. At the start line, we jostled for a position among the other boats all eager to take the exact same spot and hit the wind at just the right mark.

Dad lit a fag, sucked hard and examined the competition and made various comments about our rivals. From the moment the starting gun fired we were in the lead. Dad had picked the perfect point for me to position the boat and we were clipping along at a terrific rate.

“Don’t mess up the turns on the tacks, Han, we’ll lose momentum,” he warned.

​I was more terrified of letting Dad down than the huge gust that had just threatened to capsize the boat but the moment Dad felt the tug of the wind, he hooked his feet under the toe straps and in one graceful movement swung his entire upper body overboard into the oncoming waves, righting the boat again.

I tacked around the buoy, didn’t mess it up, and we were making for home, both of us leaning out of the boat with all our might, while the wind picked up and waves whipped around our little boat.

Every muscle and tendon felt like it was at breaking point but we were still in the lead.

Then there came an almighty crack. The boom had snapped off the mast. Immediately the tension went from the sail because it couldn’t hold the wind and we were left floating in the ever-growing waves.

I’ll never know how he did it, but Dad managed to hold a 6ft metal boom in place, shout instructions to me, pull various ropes, light a fag and make sure we limped across the finish line. We did not finish in what should have been glorious first place, but we did finish.

There is a moment some of you might remember, when you’re a child, when you feel like your father is your ultimate hero, and there is nothing in the world that can stop him.

I wish I had taken a moment that day to tell Dad, that despite the cracks I could see in his character with my new adult eyes, he would always be my hero.

I look back and feel lucky to have the memories I have with my father, but my heart breaks for my 12-year-old half-brother Eugene, who really has been robbed of a lifetime with our father.

With summer on the horizon, many of us are focused on cow turnout dates, profit monitors and rising input costs, but the most precious thing any of us has is time.

Book the holiday or time off you’ve been promising people in your life because you’ll never regret the time you didn’t spend slaving on the farm.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer; templeroedairy.ie