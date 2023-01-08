Farming

You don’t have to like everything about CAP to appreciate what the EU has done for Irish farming over the past 50 years

The billions that have flowed into Irish coffers far outweigh whatever bugbears farmers currently want to air

Making history: Jack Lynch (seated on right) with Patrick Hillery as he signs the accession treaty to join the EEC in Brussels on January 22, 1972. Photo: Getty Expand
A Fianna Fáil ad in the Irish Independent urging the electorate to vote to join the EEC in 1972 Expand

Making history: Jack Lynch (seated on right) with Patrick Hillery as he signs the accession treaty to join the EEC in Brussels on January 22, 1972. Photo: Getty

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

What did the EU ever do for us? was one of the Brexiteers’ punchlines when they still had legitimacy among the British electorate.

Any Irish farmer with their head screwed on knows that the question is more like, what did the EU ever not do for Irish agriculture?

