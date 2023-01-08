You don’t have to like everything about CAP to appreciate what the EU has done for Irish farming over the past 50 years

What did the EU ever do for us? was one of the Brexiteers’ punchlines when they still had legitimacy among the British electorate.

Any Irish farmer with their head screwed on knows that the question is more like, what did the EU ever not do for Irish agriculture?

Granted, there’s plenty of reasons to be annoyed with the shape of the modern Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), with its constant push to reduce output at a time when demand for food continues to grow.

Watching mega-farms spring up all over the world while the EU does its best to restrict Europe’s farm output is frustrating, given that it is unlikely to do anything for its stated aim of reducing global warming.

But the billions that have flowed into Irish coffers from the EU’s central funds over the last 50 years, along with higher standards they have pushed into every aspect of civil society, far outweigh whatever bugbears farmers currently want to air.

I was quizzing my dad on the impact it had on grain, milk and beef prices that he was getting at the time but it’s all become a blur with the passage of time.

In fairness to him, I can barely remember my ATM card PIN, let alone figures from half a century ago.

Despite the overwhelming majority that voted yes in the referendum on whether we should join what was then the EEC, there were actually a lot of voices — both inside and outside of the agricultural sector — championing the opposite during the campaign.

So vehement were some of the most conservative elements of Irish society that it was suggested that my uncle Hugh Scanlan be expelled from agricultural college for his pro-EEC views.

​This was in response to an address at Warrenstown College by the local Labour party TD for Meath, Jimmy Tully. Labour, along with Sinn Féin, were anti-EEC because of the potential impact it would have on our sovereignty, neutrality and currency.

My uncle only repeated the well rehearsed lines that his father Eugene had been spouting for many years. Grandad Scanlan had always been a big Europhile, having first fallen in love with the continentals during hiking trips to Germany and Austria back in the 1930s.

He adored the Teutonic order, the modernity and the scale of opportunity that Europe represented.

He was also duly appalled by the starvation and deprivation he witnessed when he travelled through Holland, Belgium and Germany in the years immediately following World War II.

He returned home to his farm in North Co Dublin determined to make every square metre productive (note the metric, rather than the imperialist feet).

Trees were cleared, drains dug and fences erected on the extreme verge of fields that today regularly impale less vigilant drivers on the roadways around this land.

It was this desire to ensure that Ireland fulfilled its potential to feed Europe that spurred him to dedicate much of his time volunteering for various IFA committees and European delegations. He never tired of expounding the virtues of EEC membership to either family or farmers willing to listen.

Expand Close A Fianna Fáil ad in the Irish Independent urging the electorate to vote to join the EEC in 1972 / Facebook

But he had serious competition in the form of high-profile voices in the agricultural sector that were campaigning strongly for Ireland to remain outside the EEC.

Justin Keating, who was head of RTÉ’s agricultural programming and presented the hugely influential Telefís Feirme, was one example. He was following the lead of the rest of the Labour Party, but he was joined by plenty of leading academics.

In fact, such was the influence of the left within the media monopoly that RTÉ had over the airwaves at the time, that my Grandad Scanlan took the rather drastic precaution of viewing farms for sale in Somerset in case the UK ended up joining the EEC without the company of Ireland in 1973.

He was convinced that had Ireland voted against joining the EEC, this country would become a fringe basket case economy, deprived of access to huge continental markets, and with weakened links to its key market in Britain.

In the event, Ireland voted by a massive 83pc in favour of joining Europe’s burgeoning economic alliance, with a record turnout of 71pc of the electorate.

Milk price increased by almost 10pc every year during the following years, new floor prices were introduced for beef, lamb and grain, and land values soared.

My uncle was allowed to finish his year in Warrenstown, and my Grandad Scanlan avoided having to uproot his family and head across the Irish Sea. Thank God we joined!

​

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie