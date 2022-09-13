You can abhor the idea of a monarchy – and our history with the British crown – and still respect how Queen Elizabeth did the job

Trusted by her people: History will be deservedly kind to Elizabeth II, who successfully portrayed the monarchy as a benign institution. Photo: PA

The death of Queen Elizabeth put me thinking. Like many Irish people, I break out in a rash at the notion of monarchy, and my immediate reaction to her royal expiry was to ignore it or grunt about it.

However, the news junkie in me wouldn’t let me ignore the drama and pageantry, and as I moved beyond the knee-jerk I realised that there was more to this than met the prejudicial eye.

There was the woman, the history and the office.

As a human being, she lived a pre-determined life, one that was laid out for her from the beginning. In that regard, she had a lot in common with many Irish farmers. She was like the son chosen to be the farmer whether he wanted it or not.

For anybody who is ‘earmarked’, or whose course of life is pre-determined, there comes a time when the path has to be embraced or rejected. Queen Elizabeth wholeheartedly embraced her destiny at a very young age, as articulated in a much-quoted speech she gave during a visit to South Africa.

No matter what we may think of monarchy as a concept, the path she found herself on consigned her to a life in a cage, albeit a gilded one. It was a life that could have been lived in bitter shadows if there had been a failure to fully embrace or, indeed, totally reject the destiny laid out for her.

The middle way has all the attraction of a flat pint, resulting in a cohabitation poisoned by low-level anger and seething resentment.

A lot of people can identify with Queen Elizabeth, simply on a human level. To quote Pat Shortt, when she decided to embrace her destiny as Queen of England, she had no choice but to “knuckle down” and do it. And that’s what she did.

I’m sure there were many days she looked out the big windows of Buckingham Palace and fantasised about an ordinary life. She possibly longed to do what everyone else does — go to work, come home, go for a walk, take a bus, or simply go to a film — without being preceded by flashing blue lights, a blare of sirens, cameras and endless lines of people bowing and nodding.

I’m not sure the lavish material benefits that come with being a royal personage could ever make up for the personal costs. As a human being the Irish people had a lot of admiration and indeed sympathy for the Queen.

Given our history, it is difficult for us to fathom the connection British people have with the crown. As a nation whose national identity is intrinsically tied to our being a republic, we can see no reason why anyone would want to live under such an outdated a historically discredited form of government.

Admittedly the constitutional monarchy is far more benign that what preceded it, but it still symbolises a history of entitlement and embodies a hierarchical stratification of human beings that has no basis in biological or sociological fact.

As far as most Irish people are concerned, the Crown symbolises domination, the absence of self-determination and the political and military forces that, down through history, acted against our better interests.

From the Norman invasion to the Treaty of Limerick, our experience of English monarchs with executive power was one of oppression, suppression, aggrandisement and treachery. In most accounts of the decades that led to independence, the armed elements of British authority were collectively referred to as the ‘Crown’ forces.

While the sweep of British and English royal history makes for tough reading, the office of the modern UK monarch is undoubtedly a force for good in how it projects itself and in the way it is understood.

Time is a healer and the monarchy was a very different thing in the warm hands of Elizabeth II than it was under the cold gaze and the guile of Elizabeth I.

Most British people believe the monarchy symbolises what is best about them. It appears to carry the soul of the nation in a mix of nostalgia, celebrity and fairy tale.

It is trusted as the custodian of the interests of the nation in a way elected politicians are not. Ironically, the weekly meeting between the monarch and the prime minister is viewed by many as the government of the day accounting to the people for the way it is managing their affairs.

History will be deservedly kind to Elizabeth II, who successfully portrayed the monarchy as a benign institution. I’m not too sure Charles has the capacity to continue this.

Nevertheless, whoever wears the crown will not be able to shake off the fact that the very existence of monarchy underpins the institutionalisation and the even the deification of inequality.

Royalists and royalty are custodians of a dispensation where it is simply accepted that some human beings are superior to others.