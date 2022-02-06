Yes, there’s been a lull in our taste for vegan but it would be wrong for farmers to start counting their chickens

At a visit to a supermarket last weekend, I spotted a special-offers shelf packed with vegan dishes at cut-down prices.

The first month of the year was drawing to a close, so perhaps veganuary enthusiasts were craving the real thing and throwing in the towel.

Or maybe some supermarket chains had over-estimated demand for a month of meat abstinence — perhaps the social media hype didn’t quite live up to the reality.

Supermarket supply managers haven’t been the only ones wondering if they have overinvested in vegan meat alternatives. Last month, the Financial Times reported that Beyond Meat has become one of the most shorted companies on the US stock market as investors became more sceptical about the growth prospects for the plant-based meat alternative.

“We’ve probably had a bit of a hype cycle, with an awful lot of people trying things once or twice,” Will Hayllar, global managing partner of OC&C Strategy Consultants, told the FT.

One problem with some vegan products are ingredients lists and the amount of processing involved in delivering convincing meat substitutes.

It has been the subject of lots of ‘wellness’ articles, as have the questions over the amount of protein in vegan products. It may look like meat and even taste pretty much like meat, but does it deliver on nutrition?

However, beef and dairy farmers would be wrong to breathe a sigh of relief quite yet.

The debate over farming is a deeply emotional one in Ireland.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack told its AGM last year that: “Environmental commentators on farming wouldn’t know a heifer from a hoover.” He also said that the “lack of real knowledge” on the matter in the media was “quite staggering”, particularly given what is at stake.

Changes in the food industry are going to be difficult and it’s extremely daunting for those whose livelihoods are dependent on farming.

However, change is coming.

In the Netherlands, for example, the government unveiled a €25bn plan in December to radically reduce the number of livestock in the country.

A deal to buy out farmers to try to reduce levels of nitrogen pollution in the country has been on the cards for some time. However, there is going to be a long fight to reach agreement on this. A very different and intense farming market to Ireland, the Netherlands has been dubbed the “tiny country that feeds the world”.

“We can’t be the tiny country that feeds the world if we s**t ourselves,” proclaimed MP Tjeerd de Groot, from the Democrats 66 party, which is part of the coalition government in the Netherlands.

It’s easy to be sceptical about the bandwagon marketing that goes with the current vegan wave, but in the long term, it is inevitable that fundamental changes – and battles – are on the way.

Grasping the financial nettle at RTÉ

RTÉ told a recent Dáil Public Accounts Committee there was a risk its three-year €60m cost-savings plan would not reach its target.

Yes, Covid is somewhat to blame but putting hard financial decisions on the long finger is never a good idea. And, as careless credit card owners know all too well, it can cost more in the end.

In a follow-up statement to the PAC hearing, the media group said: “RTÉ has achieved €30m in savings against projected costs for 2020 and 2021; €10m in 2020 and €20m in 2021.

“Additional cost savings will be delivered this year.” That means half of the savings have to be pushed through in the year ahead.

The Government has been disappointingly tardy in publishing the Future of the Media Commission report.

It was expected in late summer last year. Maybe RTÉ was hoping it would solve some of its financial problems and take some pressure off.

Despite protestations from government that the commission’s work wouldn’t just be another review of RTÉ that goes nowhere, the lack of urgency suggests just that.

For RTÉ, it has always indicated that it will do its part if government does its bit. However, after the latest cost-cutting update, it appears neither it nor the Government is in a rush to grasp the nettle.