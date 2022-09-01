With JFK’s words in mind, our farmers are hoping €9.7bn CAP reforms will pay

“The farmer is the only man in our economy who has to buy everything he buys at retail, sell everything he sells at wholesale and pay the freight both ways,” former US president John F Kennedy once said.

The quote is popular among farmers because, for many, it sums up perfectly their relationship with the market – and it has never been more common than this year.

As Ireland got the green light from Brussels yesterday for its shiny new plan to implement the EU’s latest Common Agricultural Policy ( CAP) it did so under a cloud of inflation across the economy and, in particular, at farm level.

Agriculture input prices are up 40.2pc in the year from June 2021. It is a staggering figure, and farmers are seeing it day in day out when they buy fertiliser or feed, and the big-ticket items too are now costing eye-watering amounts.

The phrase “They’re on Land Cruiser money” is now popular among farmers, such is the cost of Toyota’s 4WD vehicle these days.

Certainly, dairy farmers are having a boon year, with farmgate milk prices more than 60c a litre, but the reality is farmgate prices for many are struggling to keep up. In recent weeks beef and lamb prices have slipped back as consumers ditch these higher-value products in favour of cheaper alternatives.

Getting a complex programme such as this over the line is no mean feat

Yet, despite the concerns around inflation, the rural economy as a whole is doing well at present. Not beset by as acute a cost-of-living crisis as in urban areas, employment and pay across the regions is strong. With many farmers working off-farm nowadays, the economic well-being of the rural economy has a big impact on farming decisions.

It’s in this context the Government will roll out its new, CAP plan, worth more than €9.7bn, to support Ireland’s 135,000 farms and on to which it has pinned a lot of hopes and expectations.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue put in a huge effort to consult farmers, travelling to every corner of the country to get their views. Getting a complex programme such as this over the line is no mean feat.

He believes it strikes the right balance of supporting farmers through targeted supports as well as having important measures to protect our environment and restore biodiversity. There is no doubt the plan’s effectiveness will be crucial if agriculture has any hope of meeting its target to reduce its carbon emissions by 25pc by 2030.

Many of the measures in the new CAP attempt to put downward pressure on farm emissions, and thus, as farm groups are blue in the face saying, downward pressure on production, particularly livestock production.

Among the flagship measures will be an investment of €1.5bn in a new environmental scheme called ACRES, targeting 50,000 farmers with specific actions to achieve improved biodiversity, climate, air and water quality outcomes. Another €256m will be dedicated to tripling the area of agricultural land under organic production.

Like many governments across Europe making similar choices, it’s really a carrot rather than stick approach to cutting agri emissions. Rather than using the stick and having the farmers up in arms, they leveraged the EU funding to persuade farmers to move in a certain direction.

Unfortunately for Mr McConalogue and his colleagues across Europe, the carrot is getting smaller by the day.

Pat McCormack, president of ICMSA, pointed to what he said were the “inadequate payments” of the ACRES scheme.

“If we assume an average payment of €4,000 per annum, is that going to be the game-changer that some seem to assume? We doubt it and we very specifically doubt it when inflation will almost certainly run over 10pc for the first two years of the scheme.”

Farmers are practical business people and will look at many of the CAP’s new schemes and measures and ask simply: “Is this worth it?”

If inflation continues at the same pace, the Government will fear many farmers may say it is not.

