With JFK’s words in mind, our farmers are hoping €9.7bn CAP reforms will pay

Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
US President John F Kennedy in New Ross, Co Wexford, in June 1963. Photo: PhotoQuest/Getty Expand

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, near his home in Burt, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

“The farmer is the only man in our economy who has to buy everything he buys at retail, sell everything he sells at wholesale and pay the freight both ways,” former US president John F Kennedy once said.

The quote is popular among farmers because, for many, it sums up perfectly their relationship with the market – and it has never been more common than this year.

