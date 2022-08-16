We could become acclimatised to the fine weather. In recent weeks even the most staid of males found themselves in a pair of shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap. Venerable lads, whose ankles haven’t seen the light of day since the egg and spoon races of 1966, were exposing them to the proverbial world and its proverbial mother.

These are the times that make memories, they give us the material for remembering the sunny summers, ice cream, chip vans and staying out all evening, sometimes playing until midnight. There was a time when red lemonade would have been part of the hydration regime but, perhaps, not anymore.

There is a tendency in us to idealise ‘long ago’ and remember things as if all the world happened in a sun-drenched John Hinde postcard, but that only represents part of the truth. I certainly remember sunny days in the meadow when men fashioned their handkerchiefs into headgear, tying knots in the four corners to anchor the squares of cloth on their heads and save their bald patches from the blaze of the sun.

Looking back at those times from the mechanised perspective of 21st-century farming, three things are remarkable; firstly, the fact that there would be more than one man working in a meadow, secondly, that these men would be out under the elements and, thirdly, that they all carried handkerchiefs.

Much has changed. Hardly anyone sets foot on a meadow these days, the work is done from the air-conditioned heights of a two-storey tractor. One could safely say that on the modern farm, all the silage made, and all the hay saved is untouched by human hand.

As regards the handkerchiefs, few, aside from Jacob Rees-Mogg and Francis Brennan, carry that particular accessory.

To continue in a sartorial vein, back in the day, any male over the age of 12 appearing in a meadow in short pants would have been looked on with deep suspicion. It took a very hot day for the older men to strip from jacket to waistcoat to shirtsleeves.

You knew the pressure was really on when the braces slipped from the shoulders and hung down by the thighs. A length of twine would be enlisted as a replacement to ensure the force of gravity didn’t cause the shapeless trousers to slide earthward, revealing the state of the long johns. Were we happier then, was life sweeter? If it was, we didn’t realise it at the time, and that’s not much good. Hindsight is no cure for existential angst.

I have a sense of that world as one in flux, constantly straining for betterment, eager to move to another level. I can’t say I felt those days in the meadow were part of a way of life that had its own inherent, unquestionable and timeless rhythm.

Every year there was something different, a different pulse to the beat – it could be a newer mower that knocked the hay more efficiently or a mechanical turner that took more of the misery out of turning the damp green sward with a pitchfork.

The arrival of the square baler changed everything. It put paid to the centuries-old tradition of making ‘winds’ or cocks of hay. Associated skills and practices also disappeared, such as making ‘súgáns’ — ropes of twisted hay used to tie down the ‘winds’.

Then there was ’pulling the butt’, which involved going around the bottom of the wind on your hands and knees pulling out a foot-deep circumference of hay so that the mound did not sit flat on the ground but appeared perched on a sort of pedestal. It helped keep the dampness from climbing.

Our farm and those of our neighbours were on the flight path to Shannon Airport and planes making their last approach would roar over our heads as if mocking our meadow-bound labour. Looking up, we longed for the glamour and excitement of the lives and lifestyles these machines represented.

Our parents mightn’t exactly have wanted all that for us, but they certainly wanted us to have the skills and capacity to have a shot at it. There was nothing timeless about that life and lifestyle, there was a constant straining for the not yet, for something else around the corner.

The recent spell of hot weather put me in mind of those days and opened the photo album I carry around in my head.

Among its grainy contents are snaps of yellow meadows, red David Browns and men in improvised white skull caps bent over pitchforks while youngsters look up wistfully at the underbelly of a rumbling jumbo jet.

My own three are about to follow that rumble, to the world of London publishing, to the hallowed halls of our learned friends and to dreams of a life under the lights of musical theatre. They are unshackled from all the old rhythms.

At their age I was in a seminary training to be an old man.