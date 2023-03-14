Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Will the current bidding wars for farmland alienate the dairy sector?

Margaret Donnelly

Dairy farmers in derogation are under increasing pressure to get more land or cut back on their cow numbers, with the latter being a move few want to make. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Close

Dairy farmers in derogation are under increasing pressure to get more land or cut back on their cow numbers, with the latter being a move few want to make. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy farmers in derogation are under increasing pressure to get more land or cut back on their cow numbers, with the latter being a move few want to make. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy farmers in derogation are under increasing pressure to get more land or cut back on their cow numbers, with the latter being a move few want to make. Photo: Patrick Browne

The demand for farmland at the moment seems to know no bounds, with the prices being paid for leased land hitting record prices.

Unfortunately for farmers looking for land to buy or lease it remains in short supply and out of reach for many farmers, such is the demand from the dairy sector as they scramble to secure extra ground.

Most Watched

Privacy