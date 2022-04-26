Why we should spread the love with a Kerrygold Park

Why doesn’t Ireland have a Kerrygold Park? I’m not talking about a stadium sponsored by Kerrygold, more like a Tayto Park, but with actual cows.

I’m constantly amazed by the massive success that the likes of Tayto Park have become.

After all, it was just another slightly bonkers idea from the free-wheeling Ray Coyle who wanted to promote his Tayto and Hunky Dory brands by sticking a herd of buffalo and a few rollercoasters in the field beside his crisp factory.

Coyle is one of those businessmen who seem to make and lose millions without losing too much sleep.

Having made and lost a fortune in spuds and land in the 1970s and 80s, he ended up owning the iconic Tayto brand and developing a 55-acre theme park that attracts well over 500,000 visitors annually.

Today, a family of four will happily spend €200 on a day out in a park that was basically set up to promote a food brand. But Tayto Park only ranks fifth in Ireland’s top paid-for visitor attractions. The top spot belongs to another of Ireland’s iconic food and drink brands — the Guinness Storehouse.

It pulls in a staggering 1.7 million visitors annually, and God only knows how much the parent company Diageo make from it.

The truth is Diageo bosses probably don’t care since the main objective is to give 1.7 million people a lasting impression of the story behind the famous stout so they’ll carry around that memory and brand recognition for the rest of their lives.

Pernod Ricard are pulling off the same stunt in their slick Jameson visitor centres in Dublin and Midleton. Over 350,000 visitors file through the exhibits that never encompass the production facilities, but tell a heart-warming story about another iconic Irish brand.

Teagasc’s dairy research farm in Moorepark gets bus loads of visitors looking to visit the immaculate facility every week. Many are from abroad, and are completely sold on the story behind Irish milk by the time they’re finished.

It simply begs the question as to why we don’t have a national visitor centre for our key agricultural output. All the key elements are already in place.

Irish companies export about €5bn of dairy products annually. That just happens to be the same value as annual exports of Irish whiskey and probably more than what 1.8bn pints of Guinness make for Diageo after tax.

So there’s no doubting that Irish dairy has a scale at least as large as any of other Irish food and drink export. It also has the iconic brand waiting in the wings.

Kerrygold is known all over the world and owned by Irish farmers through their co-op’s ownership of Ornua. It is a premium brand in markets from America to Africa, Europe and beyond. And crucially, Irish dairy farming has a great story to tell. You could be forgiven for having forgotten this fact given the barrage of criticism the sector has received over the last number of years.

Some of it is warranted. Dairying is creating a lot of emissions and there are lots of measures that farmers can implement to reduce them.

The intensity of dairying is also putting a lot of pressure on water quality and this is another area where farmers are beginning to make serious improvements.

Even the practice of producing worthless bull calves is starting to be squeezed out of the sector through the use of new technology like sexed semen and dairy-beef breeding indexes.

Behind all these challenges is the simple fact that Irish dairy cows still produce milk with one of the lowest carbon footprints on the planet. It uses groundbreaking technology in animal genetics, in processing technology and even in the plants that are fed to the animals.

It is an industry that employs multiples of that employed by the whiskey, stout or crisp sectors. Moreover, that employment is spread throughout parishes in every county, and all the profits from every step of the journey stays in those communities because the industry is largely owned by the farmers that produce the raw ingredients.

And it has that generational element, where the artisans — yes, that’s what the farmers could be called — have developed their knowledge and passion for the business over decades, if not centuries of milk production.

All we need is a farm within spitting distance of Dublin, Ornua to have the vision of the Raymond Coyles of this world, and a herd of 100 cows doing their thing for the tourists to lap up.

As the saying goes, it’s a no-brainer.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie