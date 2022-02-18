Why we should be eating dairy cows and beef bulls rather than ‘prime’ bullocks and heifers

In the scramble to figure out the most sustainable food systems for Irish agriculture, there are some inconvenient truths emerging.

The recent revelation that a switch to bull beef would slash the carbon footprint of Irish steer beef by at least 25pc was one example of science throwing a spanner into the works of an industry that is focusing much of its marketing on the bullock.

It throws up the same philosophical debate that Irish dairy processors have wrestled with for decades.

The likes of Glanbia and Dairygold would be far more profitable if every dairy farmer modified their milk output away from the spring-calving model to one that spread the same volume of milk evenly throughout the year.

That way the dairy processors would have all their stainless-steel facilities running at full capacity all year around, rather than the massive single peak they cope with here every summer.

But while round production would be more profitable for the Glanbias and Kerrys of this world, all the research shows that farmers are better sticking to their guns and calving the vast majority of their cows in the spring, since this is the most profitable system at farm level.

Happily, this model has also turned out to be the one with the smallest carbon footprint. Unfortunately for beef farmers, they don’t have any clout with the direction that meat processors take their businesses.

The most profitable outlet for Irish beef has traditionally been the UK, where demand is mainly for steer and heifer beef. But which is a more convincing argument: the whims and demands of UK retailers or the sustainability and profitability of Irish farming?

As it turns out, bull beef is not just better for the environment by virtue of testosterone’s ability to turbocharge daily weight gains — it also leaves more money in the farmer’s pocket, albeit in a system that requires more management.

There’s another awkward fact about Irish beef that you won’t hear too many beef barons shouting about. The steaks from old cull dairy cows are far more succulent than any so-called ‘prime’ heifer or steer steak.

It doesn’t matter whether the cow is 10 years old, or whether the heifer is two years old. It also doesn’t matter whether the heifer is an Angus, Limousin or any other beef breed. The fact is that the marbling in the Friesian steak is far superior to the lean meat in the younger animal.

I saw the evidence of this first-hand during a recent story we did on Ear to the Ground. Jess Murphy, who runs the renowned Kai restaurant in Galway city, got her regular butcher, Richard Brady, to slaughter a couple of cull dairy cows as an experiment.

In all Richard’s years of butchering, he had never once killed a cull dairy cow in his abattoir in Athenry. He has two good reasons for this.

The first is that the yield of meat from the dairy cow is far lower than the yield from a prime beef animal. He has the same processing costs for both, and even a lower price per kilo for the dairy cow doesn’t bridge the gap.

The second reason is that the public has been brainwashed into avoiding fat like the plague. So beautifully marbled ribeye steaks from a Friesian just won’t sell because the customer thinks they look too fatty.

The glaring irony is that the same customer will happily shell out ten times the price for a Wagyu steak in a fancy restaurant. I’ve seen both up close, and you would struggle to tell the difference, making steaks from our cull dairy cows Ireland’s very own homegrown Wagyu meat.

Back to Jess’s experiment. She barbecued a ribeye from the six-year-old dairy cull cow alongside one from a two-year-old beef-bred heifer. There was simply no contest. While I had no complaints about the heifer steak, the cull cow steak was far more succulent.

There were no tricks pulled on this. The cull cow got no special treatment, no extra time to hang, no extra tenderising before cooking. It was all about the fat.

There is another perplexing angle on this. The carbon footprint for a kilo of meat from the dairy cow is significantly less than the meat from a beef-bred animal.

The dairy cow’s total emissions, while always higher than the beef animal, are spread over more output, diluting the carbon footprint. So when the milk she produces is added to the meat, the total carbon emissions per gram of protein (or fat) is lower.

Will the future of Irish beef be dominated by meat from dairy cows and beef bulls? If it would have the smallest carbon footprint, produce the best quality meat and leave the most money in farmers’ pockets, it sounds like a no-brainer.

Just don’t expect the beef barons that control the sector to make a move without an almighty push.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie