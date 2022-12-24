Why tillage is a riskier business than ever before

This will be a year of significant change on many farms across the country. Issues that have been causing concern for many of the more productive farmers — like CAP reform and the new environmental policies — will finally be put in place this year.

While we may not like all the changes that are being imposed on us, it can be easier to plan when we have a full picture of the path ahead.

2022 was a mixed year financially. Our tillage enterprise fared well, with excellent yields and strong prices negating the massive rise in input costs. The lack of rain during the summer reduced the disease pressure on the crops, and enabled us to reduce the amount of sprays required to keep them healthy.

It was like a continental summer, and it reminded me why there is so little push-back from European farmers to proposals aimed at restricting plant-protection products: they are not as reliant on them as we are.

Excellent conditions at sowing, for both the winter and spring crops, made field-work a pleasure.

The harvest was completed with the minimum of fuss, with no stoppages for rain. Many tillage farmers were finished earlier than normal, and ideas of expansion seemed easy to justify.

The outlook is not looking as promising for this year’s harvest, and there are no guarantees that we will be able to achieve yields similar to 2022.

Many tillage farmers, myself included, forward-sell some of our estimated crop ahead of harvest. But forward prices for wheat and barley have been tumbling in recent weeks: they are only €27/t above the value they held at this time last year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Current prices are €122/t less than their peak last year after the invasion, and over €75/t down on last year’s harvest price.

On a 4t/ac winter crop, that equates to a drop of €300/ac, with a significant amount of inputs forward-purchased at prices well in advance of this time last year.

With so much tillage land either leased or rented on a conacre basis, the collapse in forward prices should be a major concern for land owners, tillage farmers and policy makers. Existing long-term leases will need closer attention, as a many tillage farmers face reduced CAP payments due to convergence.

With the dairy sector coming off the back of an excellent year, land rental prices are at record levels. Headline figures for land leases in dairy regions are not within the reach of the tillage sector.

This is a good time for tillage farmers to analyse their financial returns from the last three years, and factor in the changing market place. Avoid using last year’s data on its own to justify expansion.

The government has a clear ambition to increase the national tillage area, and the supports to convert grassland into crops last year were welcome, but a lot more money and imagination will be needed to increase tillage acreage this year.

Tillage farming is not for the faint-hearted, and the risks, with inputs being so expensive, are greater now than they have been for a long time.

​

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow