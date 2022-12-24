Farming

Farming

Why tillage is a riskier business than ever before

Excellent yields and strong prices negated the massive rise in input costs in 2022, but the outlook is less promising this year

Mixed outlook: Winter wheat being harvested. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mixed outlook: Winter wheat being harvested. Photo: Damien Eagers

Angus Woods

This will be a year of significant change on many farms across the country. Issues that have been causing concern for many of the more productive farmers — like CAP reform and the new environmental policies — will finally be put in place this year.

While we may not like all the changes that are being imposed on us, it can be easier to plan when we have a full picture of the path ahead.

