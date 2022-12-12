Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why this frank admission by a former dairy CEO is to be welcomed

Darragh McCullough

We can’t keep farmers’ heads in the sand any longer on the challenges that dairy expansion has created. Action is needed, right now

Jim Woulfe spoke frankly about environmental issues Expand

Close

Jim Woulfe spoke frankly about environmental issues

Jim Woulfe spoke frankly about environmental issues

Jim Woulfe spoke frankly about environmental issues

Leo Varadkar wasn’t the only middle-aged man left ruing his recent nightclubbing experiences last week.

I went out with the lads on our annual Chrimbo meet-up which, as is often the case, ended with a visit to a Drogheda nightclub.

Most Watched

Privacy