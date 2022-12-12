Leo Varadkar wasn’t the only middle-aged man left ruing his recent nightclubbing experiences last week.

I went out with the lads on our annual Chrimbo meet-up which, as is often the case, ended with a visit to a Drogheda nightclub.

I thought I’d gotten off lightly enough with a woolly head the next morning, but it was the positive Covid test on Wednesday that was the party night’s final gift.

After two and a half years of avoiding the virus I was surprised to succumb so late in the day. But it’s been a mild dose and the craic on the night was mighty.

Among the various random encounters was a fella that told me that he was delighted to see me out enjoying myself.

That may well have been a backhanded compliment to highlight what a miserable git I appear to be most of the time. But, as you do at the bar at 2am on a Saturday night, I took it the best way possible. He then proceeded to quiz me on my age before informing me that at 39 years of age he’d just broken up with the girlfriend and was intent on making the most out of the night out too.

This level of detail was probably more than I required from a stranger I’d never met before, but as I mentioned, it was late in the evening’s proceedings.

And isn’t it a terror how so many of us still rely on a couple of pints to open the gates to a bit of frankness?

That, or freedom from the straitjackets that our working lives impose on us.

This was the thought that occurred to me listening back to Jim Woulfe’s speech at the recent Fianna Fáil get together in Tyrrellspass. While some Fianna Fáilers reckoned he did a great promo for dairy farming, he also spoke honestly about big issues facing the sector.

“It is unacceptable that water quality isn’t up to the required standard, that it has deteriorated, particularly in the south and southeast. That’s one of the first issues that must be tackled,” said the former Dairygold CEO.

It was a startlingly frank admission, coming as it did from someone who had effectively led the charge into dairy expansion that has been linked to the water quality issues in the south.

He went on to echo many of the sentiments I’ve written about in recent years.

“It’s a raw nerve to ordinary citizens. They turn on the news and they hear EPA on water quality… it’s one of the barometers that’s understood by all”.

Then he acknowledged the huge challenge facing dairy farmers to become carbon neutral and admitted that this cannot be achieved without a reduction in the national herd.

“What needs to be done in the context of the sustainability and climate challenge is we have got to look at, and bite the bullet on, voluntary exit schemes,” Woulfe said. “There is not time to keep in the discussion phase, we have got to get into the action phase.”

He referenced the fact that there has always been 2-3pc of dairy farmers exiting the sector. Perversely, just when we need that rate to be at least maintained, it has completely stalled as the Agriculture Minister prevaricates about how to pitch such a scheme to farmers. But delays in getting real action, as Jim Woulfe says, are only going to be make the changes even more difficult.

“I honestly believe we can’t skirt the problems any longer. We’ve got to face that in order to deal with the climate change agenda,” he said.

It’s just a shame none of the dairy bosses had the balls to call the situation long before now. The expansion of dairying has been an economic boon for huge swathes of rural Ireland, and that must be protected.

But we can’t keep farmers’ heads in the sand any longer on the challenges that expansion has also created. Action is needed, right now.​

