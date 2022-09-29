Teagasc recently held a winter finishing conference in the impressive Cillin Hill Centre on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The last time I attended a similar event was in 2016, and the audience was a lot smaller this time. Two of the four speakers were from Teagasc, one was from the IFA and one was from Kepak.

Much has changed quietly in the beef sector in the last six years.

The single biggest change that has reduced the number of winter finishers has been the move to converge CAP payments.

In previous CAP packages, direct payments made up a large part of the business model. There were 10-month payments, 22-month payments, bull payments, slaughter and extensification payments, with the 10- and 22-month payments capped at 180 head, which gave a competitive advantage to the smaller finishers.

Decoupling of payments away from a per-head payment, with their upper limits, to a payment per-hectare was a significant change.

In the early years of decoupled payments, many winter finishers had significantly higher-than-average payments, due to the previous payment structure.

Convergence of payment rates per hectare has resulted in a significant reduction in direct payments to farms that would have been winter finishing cattle.

Many of these farmers are now unable to compete with the larger finishing units, and have either switched to dairying or given up on winter finishing in favour of a less risky grass-based finishing system.

Around the country this winter, there will be many slatted sheds lying idle in yards that were once full with cattle bought during the autumn for finishing.

The number of farms winter finishing is reducing year on year; those left need scale, and are highly skilled professional operations, all about attention to detail and management.

Only half of the farms in the country that finish cattle do so in the first six months of the year, with the majority of farmers avoiding the financial risks involved in winter finishing.

Of the farms that are winter finishing, 10pc of the herds are supplying almost 60pc of the kill.

Small margins and reducing direct payments have squeezed out the smaller finishers, and their absence from around the rings is noticeable.

The units left have increased their throughput, and have invested time in building a relationship with the processors they sell to, which is exactly what any other business would do.

These big winter finishers don’t need to go to a public meeting to hear what a factory boss thinks will happen in the trade. They can just pick up the phone and have that conversation.

They know their costs of production and the performance of their cattle, and many work with nutritionists, so they don’t need to hear about performance targets or input costs.

Going to a public beef meeting, which can turn into a shouting match, doesn’t appeal to these finishers, and was the number one reason given to me when I rang a few winter finishers to see if they were going to Kilkenny.

There are a number of other reasons why attendance was poor, but previous CAP reforms have reduced the number of farms that can afford to take the risk of buying stock in the autumn to finish during the expensive winter months.

Where once CAP supports were built into the price paid in the mart, now the reduced number of winter finishers can only pay a price they think the market will justify next spring.

Fully decoupled payments with full convergence will see lower mart prices relative to spring beef prices unless the grass finishers are prepared to carry more stock over the winter and risk a larger autumn glut of cattle coming off the fields.

Even at this late stage, the government should fund a mechanism to incentivise winter finishing. It’s in every cattle farmer’s interest, whether dairy or suckler, to do so.

It’s also in the government’s interest, as the average age of slaughter would increase if the number of cattle winter finished out of sheds reduced and end up being finished off grass six months later in the autumn.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow