Why the Government must incentivise winter finishing

Angus Woods

Previous CAP reforms have reduced the number of farms that can afford to take the risk of buying stock in the autumn to finish during the expensive winter months

Expensive business: Cattle feeding on silage. Photo: Gerry Mooney












Teagasc recently held a winter finishing conference in the impressive Cillin Hill Centre on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The last time I attended a similar event was in 2016, and the audience was a lot smaller this time. Two of the four speakers were from Teagasc, one was from the IFA and one was from Kepak.

