Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why suckler farmers will end up paying a heavy price for their leaders’ actions

Angus Woods

Misguided populist political sloganeering is proving expensive for suckler farmers who need to reduce their herds or want to retire

Suckler farmers need options. Stock image Expand

Close

Suckler farmers need options. Stock image

Suckler farmers need options. Stock image

Suckler farmers need options. Stock image

This spring sees farmers coming face to face with the implications of rapid policy changes. CAP reform, the new nitrates regulations, and emissions reduction targets, along with increased input costs and volatile commodity prices are all conspiring to make 2023 a year of significant challenges on farms.

Many farmers will be forced to make decisions as a result of how other farmers are affected by the new nitrates regulations.

Most Watched

Privacy