This spring sees farmers coming face to face with the implications of rapid policy changes. CAP reform, the new nitrates regulations, and emissions reduction targets, along with increased input costs and volatile commodity prices are all conspiring to make 2023 a year of significant challenges on farms.

Many farmers will be forced to make decisions as a result of how other farmers are affected by the new nitrates regulations.

Increased land rental and purchase prices are being driven by strong profits in the dairy sector and their need to access more land in order to hold their current cow numbers.

As dairy farmers are forced into sourcing more land, the tillage and dry-stock sectors are finding it hard to compete to retain their rented land base.

Those farmers being priced out of the land-market need options. The target of a 25pc reduction in agricultural emissions is widely acknowledged as being hard to achieve at current stock levels.

Due to the current lack of a dominant farm organisation, Minister Charlie McConalogue set up various Food Vision groups to come up with proposals as to how each sector could achieve the 25pc reduction.

Professor Thia Hennessy chaired the Beef and Sheep Vision group, which included the farm organisations.

The group produced an 86-page report, concluding that significant financial support will be needed to support farmers.

Included in the report were recommendations for two schemes: one voluntary scheme to pay farmers to reduce their suckler cow numbers, and a second voluntary scheme to pay farmers who wish to exit suckler cows.

With the exception of the ICMSA, all the other farm organisations objected to the inclusion of the two schemes in the report, and campaigned against the prospect of voluntary schemes that would pay their farmer members if they chose to avail of the option of reducing their own herds.

The much more profitable dairy sector chose to allow their farmers to make that decision for themselves.

Minister McConalogue is too streetwise to allow himself to be portrayed as the minister who culled the suckler cows.

Safe in the knowledge that suckler cow numbers are reducing anyway, he outmanoeuvred the farm organisations, and took the option of voluntary reduction and exit schemes off the table.

Money that should have been destined for suckler farmers will now be available to help dairy farmers meet their 25pc emission reduction target, and help with their nitrates difficulties.

Last week I spoke with a suckler farmer who was priced out of a block of land that he has farmed for the last 30 years. The dairy farmer who was successful in securing it needed extra land to maintain his current cow numbers, and the under-bidder, another dairy farmer, was in a similar position.

Because of all the changes that farmers are facing this year, what they need most are options. Farmers are business people and every farm has a different financial situation.

The more options that are available for farmers in difficult situations, the better. Of all farming systems, the low-income suckler farmer is the one most in need of options to diversify, which can’t be done without money.

The farmer that I spoke to will need to reduce his suckler herd by 40 cows, and because of the position taken by the farm organisations, he won’t be able to avail of a voluntary scheme to pay him for reducing cows.

The Food Vision Beef and Sheep report put values of €1,350 per cow for reducing cow numbers, and €1,080 per cow for culling a full herd.

It would not be unreasonable to expect that any farm leader with the most basic negotiation skills could increase those per-cow payment rates significantly.

Even on those modest figures, the position the farm organisations took cost this particular farmer €54,000. There will be farmers all over the country facing similar losses.

On top of that loss, when those suckler cows are sold to the factory this autumn, there is a strong possibility that the dairy cows going into the same factory will be supported by a reduction payment, bolstered by money that should have been available to suckler farmers.

As long as the schemes were voluntary, and not compulsory, providing viable options for farmers should have been the aim.

Rather than opposing voluntary schemes, the farm organisations should have been looking for as much money per cow as possible with a lenient set of terms and conditions from the Department of Agriculture.

Favourable taxation concessions should have been sought from Revenue. If such a package had been agreed, then farmers should have been allowed to make up their own minds.

Misguided populist political sloganeering is proving expensive for suckler farmers who need to reduce their herds or want to retire from suckler farming.

The Irish suckler herd will not be saved by those at the top of farm organisations blocking the availability of voluntary schemes that are necessary on farms for numerous reasons.

Without question, the sector that will benefit most from the farce created by most of the farm organisations is the dairy sector.

This time next year, nationally, suckler cow numbers will be down significantly, and the funding that they should have received will have been reallocated to help dairy farms.

I often accuse farm organisations of sitting on the fence and not having well thought out policy positions. In this case, sitting on the fence in silence would have been the least expensive place for this current crop of farm leaders.

Suckler farmers will pay a heavy price for their leaders’ actions.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow