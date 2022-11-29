Why many farmers can’t afford to put a proper pension plan on the long finger

Nobody wants to think about a life where they aren’t around or can’t work.

It’s human nature to avoid thinking about being incapacitated or dead and put making provisions for that situation on the long finger.

A couple of weeks out of work recently got me thinking about my plans, or lack of them. I have to admit that I’m one of the large majority of the adult population that doesn’t have a will, which means I’ve buried my head in the sand about what would happen if something happened. It’s been one of those cans that’s easy to kick down the road under the auspices of waiting until the right time.

Thankfully, putting my back out, followed a short time later by my appendix deciding to kick off for a few days before its removal, is quite down the scale when it comes to medical emergencies.

Read More

But, minor medical issues should remind us that anything can happen at any time, too often without much notice, but mine also caused me to think not just about the need to get a will, but also the need to ensure if I want an active retirement it will require physical and financial well being.

When I read Angus Woods’s column this week (see page 7), which talks about planning for retirement, it also highlights how poor some of us are about planning for our future or what would happen if something happened to us.

Some 44,000 farmers in the country are over 65, which is an incredible number – it represents around one-third of the country’s farmers – but it’s no real surprise either. Retirement for farmers is not just about stopping farming, it’s about ending a way of life – no simple ask.

Indeed, for many doing a bit of farming after retiring from an off-farm job is the dream.

Regardless, most of us will face the same financial question of how to fund a retirement plan when your income is very low.

A full State pension is only available to all persons with a full record of 40 years of social insurance contributions. So, farmers who may be asset-rich but cash-poor down the years may not qualify for the full State pension.

It creates a vicious circle for many farmers of having to stay working not just for the sense of purpose but due to financial necessity.

For better or worse, planning as early as possible for all eventualities down the line is the sensible thing to do. And that advice is directed at myself as much as everyone else.