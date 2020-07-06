Farming

Why local people need to be in charge of local issues

Conor Skehan

Do not be fooled by the blandishment of 'decentralisation' as a substitute for devolution

SHADES OF GREEN: The view towards the Skelligs in Co Kerry Expand

SHADES OF GREEN: The view towards the Skelligs in Co Kerry

Let's have a minister for each county. Who wouldn't want to be the minister for Dublin, or Laois or Mayo?

The 17 junior ministers, plus the 15 Cabinet ministers mandated by Section 28 of the Constitution, plus the two super juniors already appointed, adds up to 34 ministerial positions - more than enough for everyone in the audience.

Why, with a little tweaking we could even have one minister for each of our 39 constituencies.