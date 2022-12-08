Why listening to the wrong people can cost you thousands of euro

Serious sheep farmers have been given a bit more time to assess the financial benefit of joining the new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), with the deadline for application extended until January 9.

Sheep Ireland have just completed a series of five regional meetings, where pedigree and commercial sheep breeders got an insight into what their breed improvement programme and LambPlus have to offer.

As with ICBF accumulating data on the national dairy and suckler herds, it has taken time for Sheep Ireland to gather significant information on the Irish sheep flock.

Reliability figures for indices have dramatically improved as the volumes of data have increased over the last few years.

Attendance was good at the meeting I went to in Kilkenny. The farmers present had an excellent understanding of genetics and genomics and there was a good participation in the Q&A session.

Towards the end of the meeting there was a section devoted to the SIS. The majority of it is similar to the previous scheme apart from the necessity to purchase four- and five-star rams.

Like the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), there will be some pedigree breeders whose stock would fail to reach the four-star threshold and who would not be happy to see commercial buyers showing an increased interest in genomic evaluations.

Hopefully the new scheme will be promoted positively by farm organisations and pedigree breeders, as commercial sheep farmers need the €12 per ewe which is now available.

Unfortunately, farmers can often pay too much attention to the negativity surrounding the announcement of a new scheme.

I met two farmers not long after the previous Sheep Welfare Scheme had closed to applications. Between them they had over 900 ewes, and had opted not to join the scheme because of the negativity and paperwork they had heard about.

It became clear that they were already doing the tasks that would have qualified them for the scheme, and they were forlorn when they realised that they had missed out on €4,500 each per year, because they had listened to the wrong people. Over six years this would have amounted to €27,000 each.

No scheme is ever going to be perfect, and adjustments are often required along the way, but the best time for farm organisations to voice their concerns and opinions is during the drafting phase.

Sitting on the fence during drafting and then demanding changes after the launch of a scheme will not entice the maximum number of farmers to sign up.

When negotiating, a point is always reached when the onus switches to recommending to farmers whether to sign up or walk away.

I’m confident that the two farmers who missed out on the previous scheme won’t leave the potential of €5,400 each per year this time by listening to bad advice.

It’s in everyone’s interest that sheep farmers draw down the maximum amount of funding they are entitled to.

If breeding ewe numbers are not maintained, the demand for rams will reduce as well. Ram breeders will benefit in the long run if commercial farmers can improve their incomes.

It should be possible for a strong and effective lobby to secure further funding for the sheep sector alongside the new SIS.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow