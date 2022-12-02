Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why is food production always in the firing line when consumers are so blasé about emissions from their cars?

For a lot of Irish people, it seems ​climate change is something best solved by someone else doing the heavy lifting

Gridlock: Queues at a petrol station that was selling fuel slightly cheaper than its neighbours last week. Photo: Peter Morrison Expand

Close

Gridlock: Queues at a petrol station that was selling fuel slightly cheaper than its neighbours last week. Photo: Peter Morrison

Gridlock: Queues at a petrol station that was selling fuel slightly cheaper than its neighbours last week. Photo: Peter Morrison

Gridlock: Queues at a petrol station that was selling fuel slightly cheaper than its neighbours last week. Photo: Peter Morrison

Angus Woods

I live in the Dublin commuter belt, just off the M11 in Co Wicklow. Any time I have to take the tractor out on the roads during the morning or evening rush, I’m guaranteed to upset some motorists who are in a hurry.

There are five petrol stations in just over a mile, along with numerous coffee stops to refuel commuters.

Most Watched

Privacy