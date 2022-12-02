Why is food production always in the firing line when consumers are so blasé about emissions from their cars?

I live in the Dublin commuter belt, just off the M11 in Co Wicklow. Any time I have to take the tractor out on the roads during the morning or evening rush, I’m guaranteed to upset some motorists who are in a hurry.

There are five petrol stations in just over a mile, along with numerous coffee stops to refuel commuters.

On a dark wet evening last week, the main street in Ashford was gridlocked, as one of the garages began selling fuel at 5c/L cheaper than the others.

Commuters from Wicklow and Wexford queued for hours to avail of the reduced price. With engines running and the lights and heating on, I wondered how much of the €3.00 (60L x 5c/L) cost-cutting they would actually save, and what levels of emissions were generated while engines consumed fuel going nowhere.

Read More

While I was stuck in the middle of the village with my tractor, complete with bale-trailer, I couldn’t help but admire the quantity and array of new and nearly new cars and jeeps around me.

The government has a target of a million electric cars on Irish roads by 2030, but for the non-electric cars, brand and image are key factors when people choose which model to buy.

Colour is often more important than fuel consumption, and parking for two cars is standard in the newer housing developments. With our increased prosperity, conversations about miles per gallon have failed to remain important.

In the PWC June 2022 Global Consumer Insights Pulse survey, 75pc of Irish people said rising prices for groceries had the greatest impact on them when shopping.

The global figure was 65pc. This shows how Irish consumers are willing to go to great lengths in search of perceived savings.

The problem for farmers and food producers is not that consumers have a shortage of money to buy good-quality food, rather that they prioritise non-food expenditure.

Read More

For many Irish people, cars are a status symbol; fuel consumption is not a concern, as long as they look good.



Traditional farming and food production have performed poorly in the environmental debate.

Producers are consistently in a defensive position, and must now make significant structural changes to meet the agreed 25pc cut in emissions target.

Many consumers are very conscious about the environmental credentials of food and food production. And they are often more willing to believe the advertising promises of highly processed foods, produced by large multinational companies, in preference to conventional foods produced on family farms.

The same level of focus on environmental sustainability is often absent from consumers’ attitudes to cars and their usage, along with foreign travel and entertainment.

​Climate change would appear to be best solved by someone else doing the heavy lifting.

The car and oil industries have been very clever in their lobbying and marketing, anticipating the environmental challenges before they became active.

Read More

Even the high-profile Volkswagen emissions scandal failed to dampen consumers’ demand for stylish, image-improving cars.

A car with the latest number-plate is still considered important to many people who spend a large part of their week sitting in traffic.

​

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow