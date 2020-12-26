Why Ireland can't fall victim to a cheap food policy in the UK

One morning last February as I was feeding my cattle, I happened to hear a discussion on a new book “The Globalist” which is an account of the life and legacy of Peter Sutherland.

I was immediately drawn to the detailed and deeply perceptive accounts of Sutherland’s many life achievements, particularly the pivotal role he played in the success of the Uruguay round of GATT, talks which resulted in the setting up of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) [on January 1, 1995].

Regrettably, looking back on the 25 years since that WTO agreement, Irish farming has benefited little from the general increase in wealth resulting from the huge growth in trade in the developed world.

My records show that the average price I received for my cattle this year was €3.30 kg. When you add in my single payment which averages out at €0.67 per kg, it brings this year's total price per kg to €3.97 .

Compare this to the factory price in November 1988 when I received a price of €3.36 per kg for the same type of cattle. Allowing for inflation of 84.12pc (CSO Figures) this means that the equivalent price today should be €6.19 per kg.

In real terms inclusive of the SFP, I received €2.22 per kg less than I did in 1988. At the same time, the average industrial wage in Ireland allowing for inflation has increased by about €200 (CSO).

Most people will admit that Irish farming is going through a difficult time. Farm incomes are under pressure, while environmentalists point the finger of blame at farmers for a decline in biodiversity as well as an increase in Co2 emission.

The old adage which says that ‘eaten bread is soon forgotten’ rings very true when you cast your mind back to the many plaudits and indeed hero-like status farming had acquired for its part in Ireland’s recovery from the 2008 recession.

Like the ebb and flow of the tide, this has always been the case in farming. As far back as the beginning of this millennium, I found that farming had become a very lonely and indeed demoralising occupation.

Probably having as much to do with maintaining my sanity as anything else, I decided to join the growing number of mature students enlisting for third level courses. This move developed in me a deep interest in globalisation and the effect it was having on Ireland and the world at large.

At that time, farming was being portrayed by many in the media as little more than an undeserving charity. I remember a prominent journalist even suggesting that in an era of increased globalisation, food production in the developed world would soon become redundant. In future all our food needs would be catered for by farmers in under-developed countries.

To me, suggesting that the poorest people in the world would end up feeding members of the richest society in the history of mankind, just didn't make sense.

But could she be right. Has European farming become a redundant industry and did the unfortunate position we found ourselves in, mark the end of food production in countries such as Ireland?

So on that cold morning last February with the fortunes of the farming sector still stuck firmly in the doldrums, I immediately set about acquiring a copy of the book.

While I enjoyed reading about the early days of Sutherland’s life, his amazing success as a barrister and his flirtations with politics, it was his appointment as Ireland’s Commissioner at the EU and his subsequent time at the WTO which I found really fascinating.

After years of stalemate at the Uruguay round of the General Agreement Tariffs and Trade (GATT) negotiations, it was the skills and hard work of Sutherland as Director-General which broke the impasse.

While the book does not go into any great detail concerning the agricultural negotiations and changes which took place such as the decoupling of farm supports, I believe however it succeeds in bringing into focus a far greater danger which is now manifesting itself right on our doorstep.

The increased market liberalisation resulting from the Uruguay Round has worked well for many. From a situation where most global trade simply took place between developed countries, in a more liberal globalised environment this had changed to a dramatic rise in trade between developed countries and underdeveloped countries.

Many will point to the exploitation of their low paid workers, however the reality is that under-developed countries with their lower cost base are now providing cheaper manufactured goods to more affluent consumer-driven markets.

The huge increase in the level of goods traded has also led to increased profits for large Transnational Corporations (TNC). So much so that many of these powerful TNC’s now find themselves in a position to dictate economic and social policy to many sovereign governments.

However, as the book points out that there have also been very many losers in the developed world. Traditional manufacturing industries unable to compete with imports from low cost countries were forced to close or else relocate to low cost areas of the globe.

This has of course resulted in a dramatic increase in redundancies in many previously affluent areas of the US and UK. Unfortunately and probably because of a lack of foresight by political leaders, the interests of these workers were totally ignored, leading to the growth of large areas of depredation in previously industrialised areas which in turn has led to huge amounts of discontent.

The book points out that in the US it’s this loss of manufacturing jobs which has led to an increased disillusionment with the traditional US political system and the rise of Donal Trump.

Nearer home, it's also the loss of manufacturing jobs in the UK combined with an influx of foreign workers which is being blamed for the dramatic rise in Euroscepticism. When combined with an innate jingoistic form of UK nationalism, this Euroscepticism has led to their decision to exit the EU.

Some people such as Rufos Yerxa Deputy director of the WTO for eleven years contends that globalisation has been ‘remarkably’ successful and “once people see the stark realities of the alternatives they will start realising how absurd the notion is and that a lot of globalisation is inevitable”

However the knife edge outcome of the recent, bitterly fought US Presidential election casts serious doubt on that theory and suggests that we may have to wait for some considerable time to see if Yerxa’s theory is correct.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of globalisation, there is at least some relief for Ireland’s farmers in the form of the Christmas Eve deal between the UK and EU.

But will this Brexit deal turn out to be too little too late for Ireland’s already beleaguered beef sector? Will a hard-pressed UK economy, isolated from the EU and struggling to recover from the effects of Covit-19, present a far greater threat to our agricultural exports than anything Irish farmers have faced since the catastrophic Economic War of the 1930s?

My greatest wish for the future is that our fellow European Union members will stand steadfast with us and ensure that Ireland will never again fall victim to a resurgent ‘cheap food’ policy in the UK.