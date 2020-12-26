Farming

Farming

Why Ireland can't fall victim to a cheap food policy in the UK

John Heney

One morning last February as I was feeding my cattle, I happened to hear a discussion on a new book “The Globalist” which is an account of the life and legacy of Peter Sutherland. 

I was immediately drawn to the detailed and deeply perceptive accounts of Sutherland’s many life achievements, particularly the pivotal role he played in the success of the Uruguay round of GATT, talks which resulted in the setting up of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) [on January 1, 1995].

Regrettably, looking back on the 25 years since that WTO agreement, Irish farming has benefited little from the general increase in wealth resulting from the huge growth in trade in the developed world.

