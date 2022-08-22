Farming

Farming

Why I’m steering clear of Department environmental schemes

Darragh McCullough

Endless silly requirements and petty disputes with officials have sapped my enthusiasm

Fed up: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Fed up: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Co. Meath

The first, and probably last, environmental scheme I ever joined was GLAS.

I signed up in 2017 full of enthusiasm. As someone who takes a bit of pride in my farming, a scheme that was offering to pay me nearly €25,000 to help the environment over five years seemed a no-brainer.

