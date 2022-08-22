The first, and probably last, environmental scheme I ever joined was GLAS.

I signed up in 2017 full of enthusiasm. As someone who takes a bit of pride in my farming, a scheme that was offering to pay me nearly €25,000 to help the environment over five years seemed a no-brainer.

We built and erected bird-boxes, bat-boxes and bee-hotels.

We sowed a field with a special seed mix to feed wild birds.

Weighbridge-stamped tons of gritty sand were placed in quiet corners of fields for pollinators, and a paddock was set aside for low-input permanent pasture.

Our final measure was to coppice hundreds of metres of hedges and fence them off — despite the absence of livestock in those fields.

The fencing was one example of silly requirements that ignored common sense, but we did everything to a T, so much so that we ended up hosting a demo for other aspiring GLAS participants.

But the ink had barely dried on the contract when the first of many letters threatening my expulsion started to arrive.

The first misstep was laughable in hindsight. During the online application process, we thought we’d include Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) as one of our actions. But when we realised that we’d max out our payment without needing to include LESS, we entered zero into the box and thought nothing more about it.

Following a couple of warning letters asking me to confirm if I really had spread no slurry, the bombshell arrived informing me that I was being ejected from the entire scheme.

With nothing to lose, we appealed the decision, and a full eight months later came out the far side bruised, but with permission to stay in the scheme.

While the episode delayed the first payment by six months for a scheme that I had already invested thousands in, I was thankful just to be still in the club.

But in the same month that the first payment arrived, another letter with the lovely Department of Agriculture harp headers arrived accusing me of over-claiming the area in my permanent grassland.

Some official on the Department payroll had decided to rule out the area under the lovely old chestnut trees in the grassy paddock that had been untilled for decades.

It was such a tokenistic little thing that I can’t even remember if we bothered appealing it.

Of course, there was plenty more to come. I was asked to provide evidence of a grazing enterprise for the same permanent pastures the following year.

We were actually grazing it with our free-range turkeys and hens. But some computer programme in Kildare Street obviously couldn’t equate free-range poultry rearing with a grazing enterprise.

In the end the only animals that were acceptable to the Department were the two donkeys that were doubling up as my guard dogs for the poultry when they were out grazing.

But because the bloody donkeys didn’t have ear-tags, we couldn’t provide proof to the Department that we owned them!

That forced us to contact an equine registry to formally register the donkeys in our name, to prove that we owned them, to allow us to claim that we had a grazing ‘enterprise’, to allow some bureaucrat to allow us to qualify for our GLAS payment.

I pleaded with the section to look at the almost daily videos on our Facebook page showing the turkeys and donkeys out grazing away in our permanent pasture, but no, that was not enough.

I was fit to burst I was so mad.

The lads in the GLAS section must have been enjoying themselves at this stage because they turned around and issued the same letters demanding proof of our grazing enterprise the following year in 2021.

But as the old saying goes, keep throwing mud at a wall and eventually some of it sticks.

Later in 2021, the Department discovered my first actual misdemeanour. I had swapped one of my fields with a neighbour who was letting me grow daffodils on his land. In turn, he had a crop of early potatoes for a full four months on mine.

This meant that one side of the hedge on a single boundary of the field that I had coppiced three years previously was not “under my control” for a period of four months.

We argued that the environmental objectives were still being met, because the farmer didn’t touch the hedge. But we were told to send it in for another formal appeal, which we did.

A full 12 months later I haven’t heard anything from them. I haven’t been paid anything by them in the last year either.

The officials involved know that they’ve the weight of the State behind them, and that they can squash me like a fly with more letters threatening to claw back years of payments, so at this stage the fight has gone out of me.

The bird boxes are beginning to fall off the trees, and the sand heaps are disappearing into the ground. And there’s a biodiversity crisis.

But it’ll take a lot to convince me to participate in a Department environmental scheme ever again.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie



