Why I’m going to cull extra cows this year

The farming year moves very quickly in March and April. Days missed in April can be critical for crop yields and grass growth, as soil temperatures rise and growth kicks in.

Already the oilseed rape is in flower, and the spring barley has emerged and is getting its first split of Sulcan.

The dramatic increase in input prices is leading to significant change in fertiliser usage — much faster than any EU or national policy could ever hope to achieve.

The tillage fields are the only fields on our farm that will receive the same levels of fertiliser as previous years.

This isn’t a good long-term plan though. We have spent a lot of time and money over the last few years getting soil indexes to the correct levels and I would hate to see them fall again.

Fertiliser applications to the grassland will be front-loaded for the first half of the year and rationed for the second half.

Plans are being made to sub-divide some larger fields, to further improve grass management and reduce inputs. Fencing sheep and cattle isn’t cheap, but even in more normal times I’ve never regretted putting up a permanent fence.

Despite being tired and still busy, now is also the time to review what worked well during this spring period and look at what could do with improving for next year.

March is a particularly tough month. Cows calving, ewes lambing and crops to be sown are just part of the workload.

The daily routine can seem never-ending, but when the weather is good like most of this spring, and the births are going well, there is huge satisfaction to be taken from the decisions made months earlier.

We normally have veterinary students on the farm for lambing and calving, but due to Covid we decided last autumn to plan without them for this year.

Instead, listening to Dr Tony Holohan talking about flattening the Covid curve, we decided to flatten our lambing curve by extending our lambing period by two weeks, to a total of six weeks.

Rams went in with different groups of ewes on a phased basis, and the result of a constant but manageable number of ewes lambing on a daily basis allowed us breathing space when the weather did break for a few days.

We also lambed down a group of ewe lambs, as we do every year. This year for the first time, we were lambing easy-care ewe lambs. They were home-bred and in-lamb to Ile-de-France rams.

They grazed the cover-crops until being housed two weeks pre-lambing. They have been the easiest bunch of ewe lambs I have ever lambed. Their lambs were up and sucking with minimal intervention.

The ewe lambs are kept in their own flock, and while I don’t feed meals at grass, they do get the best grass available.

While reviewing the lambing, the area that keeps needing attention is the workload. We have a prolific flock, so we can perhaps afford to lose a little in terms of scanning percentage, while continuing to look for the ewes that require the least labour input.

It will be interesting to see how the easy-care ewe lambs milk and mature, but so far, they have impressed me and may influence my breeding decisions for next year, if lamb growth rates are good.

With the suckler herd, the focus has switched from calving to the breeding season. There are more factors influencing decisions this year than normal.

The beef price, despite rising, has been unable to match the input inflation. My original plan was to increase the suckler herd, but it looks like the prudent thing to do now is to cull extra cows to allow space for the home-bred high-index heifers in the suckler herd.

This week, cows will be identified for breeding and batched accordingly, to allow them settle into their groups before the bulls are introduced.

For those that won’t be mated, the target will be to finish them off grass, with rolled barley in the autumn. Avoiding the expensive winter finishing period and stretching silage stocks will be important.

We are all aware of the potential fodder shortage this winter so now is the time to make plans. The onus is on every farmer to only breed what we can feed next winter and plan ahead.

All the indicators are pointing to feed prices being significantly higher.

Plans also need to be put in place around straw supplies and its increased cost.

Demand is going to be strong, and even if it isn’t, it will be hard to persuade tillage farmers not to chop straw, with fertiliser prices at record levels, especially if it turns into a wet harvest.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow