Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why I’m going to cull extra cows this year

Angus Woods

This is the time to make plans to deal with potential fodder shortages and high input costs next winter

Decision time: Angus Woods says, &lsquo;My original plan was to increase the suckler herd, but given the input cost rises, it looks like the prudent thing to do now is to cull extra cows to allow space for the home-bred high-index heifers&rsquo; Expand

Close

Decision time: Angus Woods says, &lsquo;My original plan was to increase the suckler herd, but given the input cost rises, it looks like the prudent thing to do now is to cull extra cows to allow space for the home-bred high-index heifers&rsquo;

Decision time: Angus Woods says, ‘My original plan was to increase the suckler herd, but given the input cost rises, it looks like the prudent thing to do now is to cull extra cows to allow space for the home-bred high-index heifers’

Decision time: Angus Woods says, ‘My original plan was to increase the suckler herd, but given the input cost rises, it looks like the prudent thing to do now is to cull extra cows to allow space for the home-bred high-index heifers’

The farming year moves very quickly in March and April. Days missed in April can be critical for crop yields and grass growth, as soil temperatures rise and growth kicks in.

Already the oilseed rape is in flower, and the spring barley has emerged and is getting its first split of Sulcan.

Most Watched

Privacy