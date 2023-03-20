Farming

Farming

Why has a ‘heifer in the freezer’ become a thing of the past?

Have we as a society — farmers included — moved a step away from the reality of our food supply and have we all just become a little squeamish?

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

I grew up on a farm where we seldom, if ever, bought meat. A heifer, turkeys and lamb were always to be found in the chest freezer from animals reared on the farm.

