Why has a ‘heifer in the freezer’ become a thing of the past?

I grew up on a farm where we seldom, if ever, bought meat. A heifer, turkeys and lamb were always to be found in the chest freezer from animals reared on the farm.

​

Never did it occur to me that we couldn’t or wouldn’t eat livestock we had produced ourselves.

Someone I spoke to recently about this told me of two young farmers who kept two animals specifically for the freezer — whom they named sirloin and T-bone!

Childhood pictures show us feeding pet lambs with bottles of milk. In hindsight I suspect it was these hand-reared lambs that ended up in the freezer!

Later in life, no Sunday exodus from the house for college was complete without a deep dive into the freezer. The labelling may not have been up to scratch but it helped feed the flatmates in Rathmines for the week.

Meat, even back then, was an expensive addition to the grocery bill.

But, fast-forward just 20 years or so and it’s incredible to think that very few farmers — less than 1pc according to Teagasc’s Keith Fahy, who details the process on P7 of butchering a heifer for the freezer.

The growth of ‘beef boxes’ in recent years from farmers rearing their own cattle shows there is a demand from consumers who want to know the provenance of their meat and are prepared to pay for it. A 20kg beef box will set you back in the region of €300.

And, given that the last steak I recently ate in a restaurant cost me nearly €40, the value alone of butchering your own animal for the freezer makes a lot of sense.

So how come so few farmers do it?

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some farmers would prefer not to eat their own livestock.

Have we as a society — farmers included — moved a step away from the reality of our food supply and have we all just become a little squeamish?

Or have households become too small to justify ordering that amount of meat? Or is the convenience factor too great of just buying what meat you want on a weekly basis in the butchers or supermarket?