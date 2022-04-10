Why farmers should see the veggie trend as an opportunity rather than a threat

You know the old gag about being treated like a mushroom? Kept in the dark and fed sh*te? However, it appears that fungi are about to see the light. Well, at least a certain spectrum of light — ultraviolet.

It turns out that we have more in common with mushrooms than we previously thought. Humans can only make vitamin D through the sunlight we absorb through our skin.

Other than that, we are dependent on fish and animal products, since no vegetable provides meaningful quantities of this immune-boosting vitamin.

That’s a big issue for the growing cohort of vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians out there.

The ability of a mushroom grown under UV light to supply veggie-friendly vitamin D is just one of the reasons why mushrooms are set to become a crucial ingredient in future food supplies.

When a mushroom is dried and ground down into a powder, it can also be used as a key ingredient for not just flavour, but texture and binding ability in the huge array of meat-free foods that are elbowing their way onto supermarket shelves.

I got a glimpse into this world of cutting-edge food technology at a recent Teagasc seminar in Ashtown.

It was striking to hear how a fourth-generation butchering family from Offaly had decided that the most sustainable option for their large burger and sausage plant in Birr was to convert it into a factory that now only produces meat-free options.

Eoin Loughnane, one of the owners, told the audience that companies from all over the world are looking for Irish manufacturers like him to produce more veggie options.

For a country not blessed with a big vegetable-growing base like Holland or Spain, it puzzled attendees. Why Ireland?

“Because they trust us,” was Loughnane’s explanation. He has had offers from venture capitalists looking to invest hundreds of millions in meat-free processing facilities in Ireland because this is seen as such a big growth opportunity in the years to come.

And all the figures from Bord Bia and market research are pointing the same direction. Sales of meat-free options are doubling and trebling every year or two, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.

Contributors raised questions of the healthiness of a vegetarian diet in terms of long-term nutrition, but experts had answers for that too.

“The fact is that much of humanity has been surviving on what is effectively a vegetarian diet for centuries,” said Pat Fitzgerald of Kilkenny plant breeder Beotanics.

“But with 75pc of our food coming from just 12 plants, of course there are nutritional gaps. The answers lie in all the vegetables that Western culture has ignored for the last number of centuries.”

This is why he has launched a major breeding programme to commercialise previously ignored crops like oca and yacon, both of which are high in antioxidants.

If successful, these are the types of foods that will be dried and ground down into powders for use in food chains and nutraceuticals.

The other big trend in food is the desire for ‘clean’ ingredients. Nobody wants to see never-ending lists of E numbers, preservatives and emulsifiers on their bread, soups or ready meals any more.

The reason so many were included in the first place was to maximise the shelf-life of food. Now, big food manufacturers are switching from additives to technology to preserve food for as long as possible.

A tour around the mind-boggling array of labs and kitchens on the Ashtown site gave me a glimpse into what futuristic methods are already being employed to preserve food.

Tanks that subject food to 6,000 bar of pressure and gizmos that create pulse electrical fields to zap any bacteria out of food are now being commercialised for use on everyday food products such as hummus and soups.

It is this continuous evolution of food processing that is allowing companies like Ballymaguire Foods to power on and increase their production even further.

Started as an off-shoot of the north Dublin farming company Country Crest, Ballymaguire will employ over 400 people by this time next year. The business only started in 2008, and already has a turnover in the tens of millions.

Michael Hoey, one of the owners, started out snigging cabbages and bagging spuds in fields on the home farm many moons ago. Along with his brother Gabriel, and chef Ed Spellman, he had the vision and drive to keep adding value to that head of cabbage and bag of spuds.

There’s no fortune to be made out of farming, but for those able to maximise the value of the primary produce that this country has in spades, the world is their oyster.

And maybe Irish farmers should start looking at the veggie trend as more of an opportunity than a threat.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie