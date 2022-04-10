Farming

Farming

Why farmers should see the veggie trend as an opportunity rather than a threat

Sales of meat-free options are growing exponentially, with a particularly burgeoning market for mushrooms and long-ignored crops such as oca and yacon, and Irish farmers are perfectly placed to cash in

The root to success: Yucon is is high in antioxidants and is expected to become increasingly popular
Oca

The root to success: Yucon is is high in antioxidants and is expected to become increasingly popular

Oca

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

You know the old gag about being treated like a mushroom? Kept in the dark and fed sh*te? However, it appears that fungi are about to see the light. Well, at least a certain spectrum of light — ultraviolet.

It turns out that we have more in common with mushrooms than we previously thought. Humans can only make vitamin D through the sunlight we absorb through our skin.

