Why fake meat could well end up as roadkill in the heavy traffic of food trends

Beyond Meat, one of the most prominent plant-based fake meat producers, has seen its stock value drop by a spectacular 80pc in the last 12 months.

Food stocks in general are having a rocky ride. It has been said of the stockmarket that when the tide goes out you can see who has no trunks on, and it looks like fake meat has an uncomfortable amount of flesh exposed.

In the five years or so that plant-based meat has been around, we have heard some extravagant boasts, and stratospheric growth figures were claimed in its early years on the market.

With lots of cheap money looking for a home, investors may not have paused to consider that if somebody claimed 200pc annual market growth, it might only represent the progress from two customers to six.

Money piled in and the products began to appear in supermarkets and on restaurant menus.

The stated aim of the producers was to make meat obsolete, with millions of small producers being replaced by a handful of corporations supplying highly-processed synthetic alternatives.

And even this plant-based stuff looks wholesome compared to the proposed lab-grown meat alternatives which promise the equivalent of 3D-printed food.

People have many different reasons for wanting to reduce or eliminate meat from their diets, but it is not usually so that they can increase their intake of more expensive, highly-processed alternatives.

One of the problems with fake meat is that it has remained stubbornly expensive. Flexitarians are the real target market for the product and, while they may be interested in a handy meat substitute in their diet, they are not going to keep paying more for it than meat costs.

And if you are really dedicated to a plant-based diet, you are even less likely to want to eat something that is pretending to be a burger.

Fake meat producers said that eliminating livestock would benefit the environment. Large-scale industrial food production, with ingredients and finished product being shipped around the globe, would be the solution to methane-belching cows.

Removing animal manures as a source of fertility and increasing our dependence on fossil fuels does not look so smart now. And replacing locally-produced whole foods with these products was never going to solve our society’s nutritional problems.

Is fake meat going to end up as roadkill in the heavy traffic of food trends? Regardless, even it fades away there will be plenty more articulate, well-heeled promoters of their own target spaces between the farmer and the consumer.

Farmers can reclaim some of that space by building relationships with our customers, who will almost certainly be healthier and wealthier eating our local produce.

Just don’t expect big business to sit quietly by as we eat their lunch.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare