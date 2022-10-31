Farming

Farming

Why fake meat could well end up as roadkill in the heavy traffic of food trends

Little wonder these products are struggling: customers will generally be healthier and wealthier eating local produce

Hard sell: Flexitarians are the real target market for fake meat products and, while they may be interested in a handy meat substitute in their diet, they are not going to keep paying more for it than meat costs Expand
Andrew Bergin

Beyond Meat, one of the most prominent plant-based fake meat producers, has seen its stock value drop by a spectacular 80pc in the last 12 months.

Food stocks in general are having a rocky ride. It has been said of the stockmarket that when the tide goes out you can see who has no trunks on, and it looks like fake meat has an uncomfortable amount of flesh exposed.

