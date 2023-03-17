Farming

Why all dairy farmers need to use only the best beef bulls if they want to avoid a reduction in the national herd

Angus Woods

More care taken with the beef bulls selected on dairy farms this spring will help beef finishers lower the age of slaughter, and in effect reduce the pressure to cut dairy cow numbers

Genetics: The best and least divisive way for farmers to reduce the overall national herd is to breed stock that has the potential to finish at a younger age while meeting market specs. Photo: Getty

Genetics: The best and least divisive way for farmers to reduce the overall national herd is to breed stock that has the potential to finish at a younger age while meeting market specs. Photo: Getty

Genetics: The best and least divisive way for farmers to reduce the overall national herd is to breed stock that has the potential to finish at a younger age while meeting market specs. Photo: Getty

Spring-calving dairy herds are near the start of the breeding season, and the decisions of individual farmers about which bulls to use this year will shape future environmental policies.

The choices on each farm will all add up to have a huge impact.

