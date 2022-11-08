Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why a cull scheme could prove popular for some farmers

Angus Woods

The voluntary cull idea has not come as a shock and will be welcomed by farmers looking to cut back numbers and also farmers looking to expand their herds

Expand

Close

It can be surprising how quickly circumstances can change. Many people want to continue doing things in the same way year after year. This is not unique to farming, as workers in many sectors dislike changes to their work practices.

The era of a ‘job for life’ has disappeared for most people, and many students graduating now will be working in jobs in the future that don’t exist at the moment.

Most Watched

Privacy