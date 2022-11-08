Why a cull scheme could prove popular for some farmers

It can be surprising how quickly circumstances can change. Many people want to continue doing things in the same way year after year. This is not unique to farming, as workers in many sectors dislike changes to their work practices.

The era of a ‘job for life’ has disappeared for most people, and many students graduating now will be working in jobs in the future that don’t exist at the moment.

The direction of farm policies has changed, and will continue to change, as political events and decisions evolve. Farmers’ opinions need to be flexible to take account of changing circumstances.

Over the last two CAP reforms, Irish farm organisations have adopted different approaches. When debating the suckler herd, the positions of farm organisations have varied, some demanding supports for suckler cows, some against pillar two supports for suckler cows, and some looking for a cull scheme.

Things have changed in recent months. The discussions in relation to how Irish agriculture reaches its 25pc reduction in emissions have reached a point where proposals from stakeholders, including farm organisations, have been sent to the minister.

The farm organisations are demanding to see a full economic impact assessment of the proposals. This sounds like fence-sitting. With almost €20m of farmers’ money flowing into farm organisations, they were in a position to fund their own economic assessments.

With any commissioned report, how the questions are framed, and how the data is compiled, will have a huge impact on the final conclusions of any report. The wise course of action for the farm organisations was to produce their own report, with their own costings. They should not have relied on the Government to provide them with a report over which they had no control.

Since the debate on cutting agricultural emissions began, the area which got most airtime was whether to cut the national herd. The recommendations from both the Dairy and Beef Food Vision groups included proposals to voluntarily cull cows.

The voluntary cull idea has not come as a shock, and will be welcomed by farmers looking to cut back numbers and also farmers looking to expand their herds. Unless some farmers reduce herd size, a quota will be required to stop the continued increase in cow numbers.

Some had hoped that the suckler herd would rapidly decline, to allow dairy cow numbers to increase, while maintaining a stable national herd. The suckler herd has declined in recent years, but not as fast as the dairy herd has increased. This is creating problems for policy makers.

There is concern amongst suckler farmers that their cows will be valued at a lower price than their dairy counterparts because of the ability of dairy cows to generate higher profits for their farmers.

​The suckler herd has contracted by almost 200,000 in the last 10 years, while the dairy herd has increased by 500,000 cows.

If the herds were divided, then the suckler herd would have to change very little to reach its 25pc reduction target and the dairy herd would clearly struggle.

The debate so far has focused on a theoretical national herd. If the ambition is to stabilise the national herd, then in any scheme, a suckler and dairy cow should be of equal value. Any extra suckler cow being culled leaves room for a dairy cow to remain.

By agreeing to cull suckler cows, suckler farmers would be signing away their right to enter the more lucrative dairy sector, which would limit their options, as tillage isn’t a viable option on the marginal land type where most of the country’s suckler cows graze.

With proper funding, and treating all farmers fairly, a cull scheme could prove popular for some farmers in both the dairy and suckler sectors.

However, putting lower values on suckler cows could be politically damaging for the decision-makers involved.

The point that should not be forgotten is the negative impact a large number of cows or heifers being culled would have on the factory price of beef.

The damaging effect that the Dutch dairy cow cull put on EU beef prices should not be repeated in Ireland. Any national cull should not be allowed to destroy beef finishers’ incomes, and safeguards need to be put in place to protect those beef farmers not culling cows.

​Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow