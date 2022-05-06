Who’s in charge, the cows or the farmer? – and late-born calves can be more trouble than they’re worth

Reducing the calving season: Where to put the bulls for the rest of the year can be a problem on some farms

The breeding bulls are out with their batches of cows and heifers, and servings are being recorded. The plan is to leave them in for eight weeks, and no longer.

We lamb the ewes and calve the cows at the same time, which makes sleep a valuable commodity. But extending the calving season leaves it hard to monitor one or two cows long after the rest are happily out at grass with their calves.

The bulls for fattening are finished at under 16 months of age, and having late-born calves complicates the system too much — with the feeding regime, small late-born bulls need to be kept separate from the main group.

We also calve our heifers at 24 months, and again, having small late-born calves rules them out of selection for being kept as breeding replacements.

Many suckler farmers around the country are getting close to letting their bulls out with their cows now.

With the way costs have escalated, serious thought needs to go into the breeding season. Costs per cow are continuing to rise and feed could be in short supply by next March.

The economics of late-born calves have always been questionable, but the financial challenges facing suckler farms now present bigger and more expensive questions, which each of us has to answer individually, as every farm is different.

The easiest way to solve the problem is to take the bull away on a fixed date, but where to put the bulls for the rest of the year can be a problem on some farms.

The much-maligned BEAM scheme required farmers to reduce the production of bovine livestock manure by 5pc. The issue of how to make that reduction without reducing the number of calves born was a concern for me.

Before BEAM, all cows and heifers were scanned in the autumn, with those not in-calf being housed for the winter on a finishing ration, thus remaining on the farm for the best part of five extra months.

The current plan is simple. Scan the cows on the same day the bull is taken out. This allows the bull to be let back out to the field with the cows that are scanned in-calf, rather than kept separate in a paddock or shed.

Not all the cows will scan in-calf at this point, but the majority should. The few that don’t show up pregnant will be kept with young stock and re-scanned four weeks later, with the confirmed pregnant cows returned to the main herd.

The cost of re-scanning a small number of cows is miniscule compared to the cost of feed for the winter.

This means that by mid-August, all cows will have an accurate expected calving date and we have control on when the calving season ends, with no late calves.

Empty cows will be fattened off the grass, supplemented with something simple like rolled barley, without the need to use up expensive winter feed.

This will improve on-farm efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of the herd. It’s also an easy way to train weanlings to eat meals.

If the plan is to tighten the calving spread and remove any late calvers, extra heifers need to go to the bull, to maintain the cow herd numbers.

Given the value of well-fleshed cull cows, it makes economic sense to run extra 14-month-old heifers with the bull now, which will replace the cows scanned not in-calf and sold finished off the grass in the autumn.

Late calvers are a significant cost that the more productive cows have to carry, and should not be accommodated when there are options that are economically beneficial.

Too often, when discussing weanling prices, we forget that the late-born calves had to be over-wintered because they were too young to come into any kind of money.

Average sale price (whether it’s finished cattle or weanlings) is the only price that matters. Cherry-picking a few of the best prices and ignoring the lowest, which are often the late-born calves, won’t improve profitability on farms.

We use the same breeding rules for our calving and lambing seasons, with strict finish dates applied to both. It’s important to ask, ‘who is in charge, the cows or the farmer?’.

It’s easy to forget the difficulties of dealing with an extended calving season in three or four months’ time, so on the day the bull goes in with cows, there should be a fixed date for when he comes out.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow