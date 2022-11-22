Who knew Wi-Fi would become so vital to farming?

I was out filming last week when I got a mayday to flag that the internet was down in the shed.

There was a time when a bit of fresh baler twine and a solid water connection was the height of technology required for a shed to stay functional.

It had already been a long day after a 4.45am start to get down to the heart of north Tipperary for 7.30am.

A heavy fog the whole way down through the darkness of the motorways and county roads had me cursing the lack of fancy LED or Xenon lights on my old pick-up.

We were shooting a story with Rickard Deasy’s grandson, who has developed possibly the most sustainable beer in Ireland.

Not only does he grow all the grain himself with conservation agriculture techniques, the brewing is all done using heat generated from his own coppiced trees. Even the spent grains are recycled into high-end bakery ingredients.

But it’s hard to throw yourself into somebody else’s world if there’s issues brewing back home.

Read More

We’ve been lectured for years that we are now in the digital age, but I am still startled by just how dependent day-to-day functions now are on internet access, even on a farm.

All the data being collected by the collars on the cows can only be accessed via the internet.

The fridge for my flowers and the solar panels on the roof both rely on the internet to tell me if there is a malfunction.

The accounts package, payroll system and nearly all our bills now are only accessible via the cloud or email that depends entirely on an internet connection.

It was a fairly basic change that led to the blackout on the system.

After months of procrastination, I finally grasped the nettle to move our little flower shop from its high profile, but slightly hazardous, location on the side of the road to a roomier spot around the corner where more than two cars could comfortably park.

All the printers, Wi-Fi boxes, cameras and chargers were cleared out, along with everything else, to prevent a mess while I gingerly dragged the usually static trailer across the field to its new spot.

Thankfully, I didn’t get bogged down, break its glass windows or shear off any wheel that had seized up after years in the same spot.

But when everything was plugged back in, the Wi-Fi box seemed to be dead.

Read More

It was unplugged and tested up in the yard office, where it only seemed to work on the power pack for the main modem.

So that power supply was commandeered for the Wi-Fi and set up back in the shop. Except there was still no internet, since of course by removing the main supply, we had inadvertently cut off supply for the whole site.

When I was back on site today, I tried the shop’s modem and sure enough, no light came on when connected to any power supply.

I knew I had another one up on top of the cupboard in the farm house and figured I could live without Netflix and RTÉ Player for a few days for the sake of keeping the shop open.

It was only when I was up on the stool fiddling around in the gloom on top of the cupboard that it dawned on me that the modem’s power indicator lights were so weak, it was quite likely that it had always been working, but the staff in the shop just couldn’t see the power supply light out in the daylight of the field!

So I trundled back down to the shop, plugged in the gizmo and bingo, the wonders of the internet began to flow out of the PC’s speakers.

It reminded me of the value of experience. Whether you’re changing a wheel, lambing a ewe or digging a hole, there’s a hard and an easy way to do everything.

It’s just basic know-how that takes time to assimilate. In the interim, you just need a lot of patience.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.