When I went to cut beans this morning, I found a rave taking place on the farm

I always have notions about throwing a party to celebrate the end of harvest. However, by the time we get there everyone is too knackered to bother. This year, I discovered that someone decided to throw a massive party on the farm anyway. To say it was a surprise party is an understatement.

Sunday was to be our final day of harvest with just one block of 30 acres of beans left to harvest in a beautiful field I rent beside the local beach.

There had been a fair bit of planning before I pulled myself out of bed at 6.30am that morning.

My contractors, Macken Brothers, are fastidious about their machinery, keeping the kit in pristine condition. This is great for the likes of me who relies on these guys to turn up and get the job done with the minimum of breakdowns.

The flipside is that they don’t like taking any chances with their kit. While there is a perfectly good entrance to the field over a railway line, as the machines have become bigger and bigger, they have reached the stage where they no longer fit between the cut stone bridge walls.

The only other alternative is to access the field from the beach, which sounds fine in theory, but it laden with jeopardy if you are the proud owner of a €150,000 combine.

First we have to wait for low tide, and then find a route across the Delvin river and around a headland without hitting any soft spots on the sand.

Combines don’t like being pulled, and will actually have their guts stretched if pulled from behind. So avoiding sinking is crucial.

I had all the timings for advance vehicles to scout out the route on Sunday morning set up, but only discovered the day before that the county council had installed lovely new anti-scrambler barriers to stop all vehicles getting access to the beach.

I’m all for this, since motorbikes tearing up and down among walkers on Gormanston strand was a menace that I was well aware off.

The only problem was that a four metre combine was never going to fit through a 3m wide barrier.

A few panicky calls to my local councillor Amanda Smith ensued, with me threatening angle grinders and sledges if that barrier came between me and getting my crop saved. Typical short-tempered stuff that farmers are guilty of spouting as they struggle to get over the finish line of a frustrating harvest.

Credit where credit is due – the barriers were lifted out on the Saturday evening on the proviso that I would refit them, fully modified to ensure that we don’t have the same problem next year.

So as I trundled down the road early on Sunday I reckoned I most eventualities covered. The motley crew I noticed waiting at a random bus stop along the way caught my eye but was dismissed from my brain as quickly as I passed them.

I was also slightly surprised to find a crew of cars parked up at the entrance to the beach at 7.10am when I got there. Dawn was just breaking so I reckoned that they must have been a serious walking or maybe sports club out getting their session done for the day.

My job was to make sure that no-one parked up in a way that would stall the combine that was due there at 8am.

True to form, the Mackens arrived at 8am and we got them escorted onto the beach and across the river without incident,

I scooted ahead to get to the entrance to the field to make sure I had the right key for the lock. When I rounded the headland, I immediately caught sight of a few randomers standing at the entrance to the field.

Immediately I was suspicious. This is a pretty remote spot, with only a few walkers venturing that far out along the coastline.

When I got there I could see by the beer cans in hand that these were revelers that had been partying all night. I hopped out hoping that this was wasn’t going to get more awkward than it needed to be.

But they started walking away from me, back through the field towards a ruin that commands the brow of the site. As I followed, my jaw dropped. I could see people, maybe hundreds all spilling out of the ruins, scattering as word spread that the farmer had arrived.

My brain was only gradually computing what I was seeing. Massive speakers, decks, tables, camp fires, taxis, vans, people, more people, none of whom were speaking english. What the hell was going on here!

I whipped out my phone to start recording, as much for my own protection as to gather evidence of what was going on.

I spluttered that the party was over, that this was private property and everybody needed to leave immediately.

And then a miracle happened. Everybody turned to leave. There was no abuse. Some apologised, while others went around with black bin liners collecting cans and bottles.

Within 10 minutes they were all gone. As I walked out with the last of them to the road to ensure the site was cleared, I discovered that they were all Brazilians down from Dublin. Some were students, others obviously had more resources at their disposal if their 5 Series Beemers were anything to go by.

All were full of the joys of life, wanting to give me hugs for being so understanding and not calling the cops. Maybe I should have been notifying the authorities of this blatant breach of COVID 19 regulations, but with rain forecast, I really just wanted to get my crops saved.

And honestly, I was grateful. I dread to think of the confrontations that would have ensued if it had been an Irish party. In hindsight, many of those Brazilians might have been more worried about getting their visas than prolonging their party.

And then we got on with the rest of the day’s work of completing the harvest.

Darragh McCullough farms at www.elmgrovefarm.ie in Meath