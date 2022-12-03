What happened to Sean Quinn’s empire, left scattered to the winds from Slieve Rushen to Russia and beyond?

Driving his Land Rover up and down the highways and byways of the Border region, Seán Quinn Sr appears to live the kind of life that many of us can only dream of.

The former billionaire has lost a fortune and largely blames it on everyone else.

But in his Gant jumpers and interviewed in his opulent home, his worries today seem far removed from the reality facing many struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

In the RTÉ documentary – Quinn Country – that eventually hit the airwaves during the week, Mr Quinn painted a picture of a local hero who was wronged by the State. He would have us believe that he’s a fall guy for the crisis that effectively bankrupted the country.

In reality, his predicament is entirely of his own design.

And while he and his family may lament that they have ‘lost’ everything he worked for, the trappings of wealth – diminished though they may be – are still there. ​

His sprawling lakeshore home beside the Slieve Russell Hotel and golf course that he once owned is one that’s nothing more than a fantasy for the tens of thousands of young people who can’t afford a home of their own and can barely even find a home to buy.

As the country was drowning under the weight of the bank bailouts during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, Ireland entered an international bailout programme. ​

All the while, the Quinn empire was being prepared for evisceration. Having taken a massive gamble on Anglo Irish Bank shares and left owing debts of almost €3bn, Mr Quinn’s assets in Ireland, the UK, Europe and elsewhere would be seized.

Even his house is no longer his. In 2012, as Ireland struggled with the crisis, the property was transferred by him to his children.

Official records confirm that on February 1, 2012, the ownership of the Quinn family home in Ballyconnell was transferred to his five offspring: Sean Jr, Ciara, Colette, Aoife and Brenda.

The “level of betrayal” that Seán Quinn Sr claims in the RTE documentary– “probably unprecedented in the history of this State” – is nothing more than a self-satisfying, delusional diversion from the reality.

And the empire he helped to build is now scattered to the winds. But Mr Quinn still appears to believe he has an inalienable right to ownership.

Professional services firm KPMG was appointed a share receiver to Quinn Group in 2011. The company would be probed and dissected, as its assets from cement factories and insurance companies, to hotels and pubs and much more besides were assessed and tracked down.

The core operations of the group – the cement, quarries and concrete products and glass container manufacturing – that formed much of the foundation of the Quinn Group’s initial success, were renamed Aventas in late 2013 after they’d been taken over by creditors including Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, and US bondholders.

So, what happened the biggest assets?

​

Glass manufacturing

Its manufacturing sites in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and Elton near Liverpool were sold in 2014 to Spanish group Vidrala for €409m.

Cement, concrete, packaging

The building materials side of the group, as well as its packaging unit, were sold to Quinn Business Retention Company (QBRC) for €90m in 2014. QBRC, which includes executives Liam McCaffrey and Kevin Lunney, was later renamed Mannok.

​

Insurance

The Quinn Group’s main insurance business, Quinn Direct, was taken over for just €1 in 2011 by US-based Liberty Mutual and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation. The Quinn insurer had debts of €81m, however. IBRC owned almost half the insurance business until late 2013, when Liberty acquired it entirely.

​

Assurance

In 2012, Irish Life & Permanent acquired the Quinn life assurance and pensions unit.

​

Plastics

In 2015, Swiss firm Schweiter Technologies agreed to buy the Quinn plastics business, which had been renamed Polycasa, for €120m.

​

Hotels, shopping malls, pubs

The Quinn Group controlled a number of hotels and other property assets across Europe.

Among them are the landmark Hilton Prague hotel in the Czech capital, Dublin’s famous Buswells Hotel and the Slieve Russell Hotel beside Mr Quinn’s home. They’re still controlled by the State.

The Prague hotel was valued at €235m in 2019. Buswells was put up for sale for €22m in September this year.

The Slieve Russell remains under the effective control of the State.

Meanwhile, plans to sell former Quinn assets in Ukraine and Russia have been delayed for years, most recently because of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

The assets include a six-storey office block in Kyiv and the Univermag shopping centre in the city.

​

Wind Energy

In 2014, a 54MW wind farm in Slieve Rushen was sold to a London-based investment firm for €127m.