The Arrawbawn board’s decision to accept the offer from Aurivo to buy their liquid-milk sales book came as a shock to suppliers and the staff in the Kilconnell plant.

It is important to remember that this is an agreement made between the boards of the co-ops.

Both boards are heavily loaded with dairy farmers, supplemented with some independent directors. So, unlike other sectors, dairy farmers are in control of the consolidation in their sector.

This move follows Glanbia Co-op’s decision to buy out their milk processing business from Glanbia PLC. Kerry Co-op is also in similar discussions, with farmer-controlled boards leading the way and seeking to control their futures.

Liquid-milk producers are facing into an expensive winter. Concentrate feed will be significantly more expensive, along with every other input.

While milk prices have been excellent all summer for grass-based production, the few remaining winter-milk producers have a tougher challenge ahead.

The price of milk in shops has historically been the focus for liquid-milk producers, with angry protests a common occurrence when incomes are squeezed.

According to CSO figures for the end of July, the price of fresh whole milk has risen by 21.2pc in the last 12 months. But dairy farmers argue that the price in July 2021 was the same as the price in July 2016.

They rightly point to the concentration of power in the hands of a small number of supermarket buyers. But that is only part of the reason for low milk prices on the shelves.

An important factor that is completely ignored, is that the co-ops have been undercutting each other in order to win the big supermarket contracts.

These co-ops, whose boards are packed with farmers, have been ruthless in their desire to grow all aspects of their business, as farmers increased production.

Aurivo taking Arrabawn out of the liquid-milk business should be seen as a positive move, if it leads to a weakening of the hand of the supermarket buyers, with one less co-op to play off against the others. Consolidation can be good for farmers if it brings balance back to the trade.

There is a stark difference in how consolidation is viewed by dairy farmers compared to beef farmers.

Kerrygold is used as the stand-out example of co-ops working together to establish a niche product in a crowded market-place. In recent years there has been annoyance from some farmers, as one Irish co-op broke ranks and launched a butter product that was seen as a possible rival to Kerrygold.

Dairy farmers were concerned that this competition could lead to lower milk prices if the price of Kerrygold was dragged lower or sales volumes dropped.

In the beef sector, by contrast, the argument is about lack of competition, and unproven allegations of monopolies.

The beef sector trades with the same supermarkets as the dairy sector, where milk, butter and beef are all commonly referred to as ‘loss leaders’.

The business methods used by supermarkets don’t vary from product to product.

Supermarkets don’t deal with a single supplier, and the more Irish suppliers there are competing for sales with fewer and fewer supermarkets, the greater the power of the supermarket.

Beef is in a trickier place than liquid milk. If supermarkets raise the price of beef too much, sales volumes fall as consumers switch to cheap pork and chicken instead.

The option for consumers to switch away from milk is not as obvious, as all other non-dairy options are generally more expensive.

For farmers, consolidation if done well can be beneficial, but it won’t be able to change international prices or international supply and demand in our export markets.

However, it might stop processors undercutting each other in our domestic market. The magic ingredient in consolidation is trust, which is easier found when farm-gate prices are high.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow