We’ve been brainwashed into ramping up farm output for 70 years — and it’s killing our planet

John Heney asks who is really to blame for our current environmental crisis?

Are farmers being treated as the whipping boys for the sins of our capitalist, consumerist society?

I decided to take a good look at farming practices over the centuries and see how farming has evolved to where it is today.

In his book Energy and Civilisation — A History, Vaclav Smil,a renowned Czech-Canadian scientist and policy analyst, goes right back to the transition of mankind from hunter-gatherer to farmer.

For tens of thousands of years it was a farmer’s own labour, supplemented with the power of horses and oxen, that was the principal energy source available to sow and harvest crops.

Smil explains that this was more or less the situation right up to about 1900, when food production still only barely exceeded mankind’s requirements.

The discovery of oil changed everything. Oil heralded the development of synthetic chemical fertilisers. In 1944 insecticides arrived in the form of the ill-fated DDT, and in 1945 the first commercial herbicide, 2,4-D, went on the market .

On the back of these developments, global food production has quadrupled, and the global population jumped from 1.6 billion in 1900 to about 6 billion in 2000.

Smil quotes the late American ecologist Howard T Odum: “Industrialised man no longer eats potatoes made from solar energy, he now eats potatoes partly made from oil.”

Unfortunately, the other side of the coin is that after just 100 years of modern farming combined with a consumer driven capitalist economy, the environment is suffering.

Robert Watson chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services based in Bonn recently said: “The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever.

"We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”

This raises serious questions about the wisdom of successive Irish governments' farming policies over the last 70 years. During this time farmers have been brain-washed into continually increasing farm output under the guise of so-called “good science”.

Unfortunately, while all this was happening, excellent scientific research emanating from our own National Environmental Research Centre in Johnstown Castle was generally ignored.

If these environmental voices of reason were listened to, perhaps a far better and more sustainable compromise between increased output and protecting our environment could have been reached.

However this raises the really important question, who is really to blame for our current environmental crisis?

Is it farmers who have been constantly advised and encouraged to produce all this extra food? Or is it the extra 4.4 billion people on our planet who consume (and often waste) this extra food?

Having just sold my first two loads of finished cattle, a clearer picture is emerging as to how things are working out for me this year.

Compared to last year, the results are amazingly similar. So far about two-thirds of my Friesian cattle sold have graded O, while the same proportion had a fat score of 3= or more.

So if you allow for the price difference from last year, which is about 15c/kg, the average price per animal is working out about the same.

The biggest surprise I noticed was the price difference between the first two loads.

The first load were a small, stocky-type bullock with plenty of flesh, while the second load were much taller Friesian cattle. Pound for pound, I have consistently found that larger, taller Friesians always fare much better. In this case they averaged just over €100/hd more than the smaller cattle.

While this outcome is totally contrary to industry trends, I unashamedly intend to continue buying as many tall Friesians store cattle as possible.

The cost of store replacements this year has risen by about €100, which is twice the rise in the price beef cattle are making.

The only reason I can attribute to the trade remaining so firm is the current abundance of grass. But then as a very wise friend said to me recently, “hasn’t it always been like this?”.

Above is a picture of a bullock I sold recently. Even though this wasn't the heaviest bullock on the second load, he did have the best confirmation. Confirmation grade O=; fat score 3=; carcase weight 333.4kg. He was bought last November, weighing 437.5kg.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary

