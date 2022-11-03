The impact of climate change is already starting to shape the way we do things on the farm.

And in lots more ways than just the policies that have been imposed upon farmers from above.

Yes, none of our slurry gets spread by splash-plates. And yes, we are buying protected urea — when it’s available. And we are using sexed semen to reduce the number of unwanted bull calves.

Straw is being incorporated into stubbles to increase carbon storage in the soil, and we’ve dialled back our fertiliser use, along with the percentage protein in the nuts fed to cows during the summer months.

But the actual change in weather patterns, as opposed to the changes in policy, is also forcing us to do things differently around the farm.

The first move was the switch to multi-species swards four years ago. While this has turned out to be a blessing on many levels in terms of reducing fertiliser use, and improving cow and soil health, it was also motivated by the increasing frequency of droughts during the summer months here on the east coast.

The multi-species copes better with droughts because of the deep tap roots of plants like chicory and plantain. The older varieties of grasses that are included in the mix, like cocksfoot and timothy also tend to be better able to cope with a big drop in moisture.

But disappointing scanning results this autumn prompted another look at how the hot spells are affecting the cows.

It wasn’t the fact that the percentage of cows that were scanned empty was double the normal 6-7pc. The shock was compounded by an expectation that this would be one of the best years for fertility ever in the herd.

Earlier in the spring we had shelled out big bucks to invest in heat detection collars for all the cows. By the end of June, the lads were delighted with how the technology was helping.

Cows and heifers that came into heat were identified with ease, and greater precision, which is increasingly important when trying to use sexed semen. So initial scans showed that conception rates to first service were better than ever, and we were looking forward with some confidence to a super set of scanning results in the autumn.

Our theory to explain the poor pregnancy rate lays the blame on the heat and drought that gripped this area in July and August.

Higher than normal levels of embryonic death seems to have been an issue that has affected not just the farm at home but many other herds in the surrounding area.

Chopping and changing the cows on and off grass, silage, palm kernel and nuts was probably one factor. Another might have been the long waiting times at drinkers when the drought was at its worst.

So the first step is to install a larger reservoir of water to ensure that there’s always plenty of water available when demand peaks. A few extra drinkers will probably help as well.

The other change on the agenda is to reseed about 40 acres with red clover. This will be new to us but having seen it grown successfully on many Irish farms, we can see how it might be a useful addition in our drought coping strategies.

Red clover isn’t great for grazing but what it lacks in grazing hardiness, it makes up for in the amount of high quality feed that it can generate annually.

Teagasc have produced over 15 tonnes of drymatter per hectare with zero fertiliser input. It’s amazing to think that the plant has the capacity to suck nitrogen out of the sky, and turn it into the equivalent of around 300kg/Ha of fertiliser per year. We’re hoping for four cuts a year, which will be put into bales that can be feed easily in the feed or back at the yard.

Up to now, we’ve muddled our way through dry spells with a combination of grass silage and palm kernel. But the grass silage has a lower protein than a standard lush pasture, and palm kernel is another product that has sustainability questions being asked of it where it is produced out in Asia, west Africa and South America.

Red clover seems to tick a lot of these boxes. It’s about as sustainable a feed as can be grown, given that it will be down the road as opposed to the other side of the planet.

With little or no fertiliser, it should produce a 17-18pc protein feed, which is much higher than standard grass silage. That will make it a better buffer feed when the normally lush, high protein pasture is dwindling into desiccated stubble during the next heatwave.

​​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie