We’ve become so jaded with disease pandemics that bird flu is barely making a headline.

Journalists and editors can’t see the angle — there’s no real price impact for the consumer and the poultry industry is at pains to assure everyone that there will be no shortage of turkey or eggs this Christmas.

And with most of the country’s Christmas turkey flock either already slaughtered or en route, it looks like Ireland has escaped the worst-case scenario for another year.

But delve a little deeper into the facts and the precarious nature of the poultry industry becomes more apparent.

There are currently over 100 farms in total lockdown in the Monaghan area. This is the heart of the poultry industry, where the highest concentration of hatcheries, rearers and finishers co-exist within an area of about 300 square kilometres.

These farmers come down to their flocks first thing every day with a sense of dread over what might be awaiting them when they open their doors.

A flock of 40,000 chirping, healthy turkeys on the cusp of being fit to kill would be worth well over €100,000.

Bird flu is so lethal that it can level a previously healthy flock in a matter of days. First the birds stop drinking and go quiet. Then the lethargy sets in, with turkeys typically dying within four days of contracting the disease.

Read More

With so much on the line, growers I spoke to talk of sleepless nights. Who can blame them? They are afraid to go for a walk with their family to the beach or near any water-body for fear they will contaminate their footwear with bird droppings or other material from wild birds that have brought the disease to these shores.

Anybody walking a beach in recent months will have seen the carcases of gannets and seagulls littering the sands. But ducks and geese are even more dangerous to a poultry farmer, since these two species are able to live with the disease and act as carriers as they move around Ireland’s waterways.

Modern poultry systems are such finely tuned operations that every day of output from their state-of-the-art facilities is required by growers to keep up with repayments.

So the farmers in the lockdown area are praying and hoping there won’t be another positive case discovered in their region, since they are prevented from restocking their units until 30 days after the last outbreak.

Over half of the UK’s 1.2 million free-range Christmas turkeys have already been culled or died after contracting the disease.

Turkey contracts for supermarkets were agreed months ago, so prices won’t change for the shoppers that are lucky enough to nab one of the handful of birds that will land into each store.

Read More

Irish growers have been lucky, with less than one per cent of the country’s 800,000 Christmas turkeys culled to control the spread of the disease.

The other 99pc are either already safely slaughtered and ready for dispatch or are on their way to slaughter over the coming days.

But many uncomfortable questions remain for the sector to grapple with. This is the third year in a row bird flu alerts have been issued to farmers, resulting in free-range and organic flocks being locked up to prevent them from possible exposure to the disease outdoors.

Does this spell the end of outdoor-reared poultry at this time of year if the risk of bird flu is going to peak in winter as migratory birds move en masse along their Atlantic flyways?

Is the massive concentration of production in the border area sustainable in the future? These counties account for nearly three quarters of all production, making it ideal for any avian disease outbreak to spread like wildfire.

Many farmers are clinging to the hope that a vaccine will emerge, similar to the flu jabs that an increasing portion of the human population rely on for protection during the winter months.

But vets with knowledge of this area question the practicality of developing a vaccine for a virus that can mutate so quickly.

In the meantime, the continued spread of bird flu is only widening the window of opportunity for the disease to make the jump into the human population.

It has only done this a handful of times in all the years that avian influenza has been moving through the global poultry chain, but with lethal consequences for the poor individuals involved.

We know that thorough cooking of either eggs or meat is a fail-safe way of ensuring that poultry products are safe. But the possibility of bird flu mutating enough to jump the species barrier is one that is sure to give poultry farmers more sleepless nights in the weeks, months and years ahead.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.