We’re all flocked if bird flu really takes off

Darragh McCullough

Darragh with his flock of turkeys. We're lucky that only one per cent of Ireland's Christmas turkeys have been culled. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Darragh with his flock of turkeys. We're lucky that only one per cent of Ireland's Christmas turkeys have been culled. Photo: Damien Eagers

We’ve become so jaded with disease pandemics that bird flu is barely making a headline.

Journalists and editors can’t see the angle — there’s no real price impact for the consumer and the poultry industry is at pains to assure everyone that there will be no shortage of turkey or eggs this Christmas.

