We will lag behind on organic production until we give farmers more incentive to convert

Ireland continues to lag behind in organic production when compared to our European counterparts. The sector here has grown, both in terms of production and consumer demand, but it has been a slow growth.

Ireland’s share of agricultural land under organic farming is around 2pc, which is the second lowest in Europe. For those leading the charge, such as Austria, the figure is over 25pc.

And 25pc, across Europe, by 2030 is the target for Europe’s Organic Action Plan, launched earlier this year.

Europe’s plans to increase production are centred around stimulating demand and ensuring consumer trust, as well as increasing conversion rates.

It is hoped that organic production will lead the charge on environmental sustainability in the sector.

The Covid lockdown of the past 16 monthshas helped in that sense, with shoppers increasingly looking at health and wellbeing when it comes to food. And that trend is predicted to grow, which presents an opportunity for the organic sector here.

Consumer spend on organic produce is growing over 16pc year on year, while across Europe, retail sales for organic products have increased by over 128pc in the last 10 years.

Consumers are buying because of the reduced amount of pesticides, fertiliser and antibiotic usage — and for some sectors here it would take very little to become organic, given the low usage of such inputs in the first place.

The opportunity is there, with consumers looking to organic for healthier and more sustainability in their food, but it seems the drive necessary to ensure significant uptake by farmers is not strong enough. While an extra 33pc in funding for the sector was allocated in last year’s Budget, clear steps on how we’re going to achieve any significant increase are lacking.

Ambitions

We can’t continue as ‘business as usual’ if we are to achieve significant growth, anywhere near the European ambitions.

Our own new organic scheme, launched earlier this year, had room for only 500 new entrants and while the cost to farmers to convert to organic is not huge, any hurdles will hinder growth in the sector.

Greater joined-up thinking from farm to fork is required to add stimulus down the food chain.

But if farmers see no financial reward for converting to organic, it will be a long, slow slog to convert any significant numbers.