We need a mindset change towards reduced production if ACRES is going to work

It's rare to see children nowadays playing with conkers.

As a child, I recall many a good afternoon of conker battles with my siblings and friends around this time of year when the Horse Chestnut tree shed its bounty of seeds.

Two stories in this week's edition brought those days back into my mind.

Steven Meyen has a fantastic piece with great advice and tips on how to grow trees from seeds.

Having dabbled with this myself in recent years, there is nothing better than seeing a sapling emerge from a seed you planted.

However, as Steven points out in his piece, as you get into growing trees from seed, you will need to learn from your mistakes, and discover that there are good and bad seed years.

I currently have around 20 oak saplings which I hope to plant out on my farm this autumn. Over their lifetime, they should serve as a boost to nature, help reduce emissions and add to the character of the farm even if, as Joe Barry put it to me once, "with oak, it will be your children's children that will benefit". C'est la vie!

Collecting, nurturing and planting out your own trees is a more or less free and simple way for farmers to help the environment on their farm.

Not that the Government will give them any credit for it, however.

We take a look at the new ACRES scheme. The latest incarnation of a state-funded agricultural environment scheme ACRES takes over the mantle from GLAS and REPS before it.

However, ACRES is a step change in terms of the demands it will place on farmers looking to secure a decent income for it.

For it to succeed, a major mindset change in favour of less production will be required on many farms.

Reading the draft terms and conditions last week to see if the scheme would suit my farm, I noticed the tree planting rules require farmers to purchase trees from Department-approved outlets.

So much for my home-grown saplings with their lack of certification. But at least I know I've taken another step to helping the environment, even if the Department won't give it an official stamp of approval.