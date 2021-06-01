‘We must reach an agreement that provides maximum flexibility to us so we can make our own decisions’

We are nearing the end of the talks on what will be one of the most ambitious Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms in its history.

Significant progress was made on a range of issues but, unfortunately, we left without a final deal.

I am very disappointed given that farmers need clarity as soon as possible on what the new CAP will look like, what they will be expected to do, and how they can expect to be paid over the period to 2027.

The security of payments that comes with the CAP is needed now more than ever.

We have shown a willingness to negotiate and seek a compromise with the European Parliament. I hope that the Parliament will demonstrate the same willingness over the coming weeks. Not achieving a deal is simply unthinkable and would have long-lasting impacts on us all.

I’m committed to remaining at the negotiating table in order to secure the best possible deal for Irish farmers. Regardless of how the next CAP will look, having a deal is still much better than the alternative. The alternative does not bear thinking about.

There are 120,000 farm families in every rural parish in the country that rely hugely on the CAP. This is not to mention the countless rural businesses who see the knock-on benefits. Money that comes into farmers’ yards stays in the local economy supporting jobs.

I want to reassure the farmers of Ireland that I am approaching these CAP talks with the ambition of achieving a farmer-friendly, fair and flexible deal.

We know that the next CAP will look different to the outgoing one. There is increased environmental ambition as agriculture and farming continues to lead the charge in addressing climate and biodiversity decline.

Our farmers are adapters and adopters in this area and are pioneering major developments. They stand ready to continue to lead the charge.

While acknowledging these changes, I am also focussed on delivering a package that will best support our farm families for the next seven years.

Our farm families are the cornerstone of our world-class food production model. Our food is safe, traceable and sustainable thanks to their work and the supports provided by the CAP.

While there remains a considerable distance to go in the talks, I do believe we will get there. We simply have to.

There are significant hurdles to cross – in particular the issues of ring fencing and funding of eco-schemes, as well as targeting support (including internal convergence and mandatory redistribution of direct payments). These issues are complex and difficult to resolve, and will require compromise.

I will continue to insist the agreement reached must provide the maximum possible flexibility to us, so we can make our own decisions to suit our own national circumstances.

For issues such as convergence, it is crucial our farmers are central to that decision-making process at national level. So, we will return to Luxembourg in June with the intention of achieving a deal that’s in the best interests of our farmers, their families, the sector and the country.

We can get there. We must get there.