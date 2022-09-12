We must keep evolving our attitudes to ensure a positive future for farming

Recently I attended the 75th anniversary of the opening of Gurteen Agricultural College. It was wonderful to be back and meeting many friends and former classmates.

The college was basking in sunshine as the ceremony took place. While the revellers at Electric Picnic braced themselves for the heavy rains, we farmers in Gurteen were delighted to see the skies darken at the end of the event, as the welcome rain arrived.

Chatting with former classmates in the TV room, where as students we watched Nelson Mandela walk free from prison, we reminisced about the day that the then President of IFA, Alan Gillis, came to speak to us in the dining room back in 1990.

It’s not often that a group of people remember a speech from over 30 years earlier, but we all did. That speech was clear and well thought out.

The importance of crossing the urban/rural divide in order to maintain support for farmers in urban areas was a key part of his message, along with encouraging continuous education after leaving agricultural college.

His discussion on the impending CAP reform and GATT talks was packed with detail, and we young students were confident that despite the challenges, there was a bright future for hard-working farmers.

Without doubt, his speech led to many of us joining IFA that summer.

Here was an IFA president making sense to agricultural students that were looking to build careers in farming and agriculture, who having just left school, still had many non-farming friends.

The divide between urban and farming communities has widened since the early ’90s, and has led to a shrinking support base as politicians follow the votes.

Moving on 32 years to the 75th ceremony, the marquee was packed with former students of all ages.

You could see a little nervousness on the face of the current principal as he introduced the guest speaker.

Former Gurteen student and Minister for Agriculture (1994-97), Ivan Yates gave a masterclass in public speaking as he entertained the attendees with memories of his time in the college and the highs and lows of his career.

His appreciation of a rounded education, as opposed to a more structured one, was evident, and reminded me of an observation a friend made, that too many people value certification over education.

Yates’s final words were to urge farmers to move with the changing times. Many practices that were acceptable when he first entered the Dáil in 1981 could get a TD sacked now. Many practices that were common on farms in ’81 are also viewed differently now. Change is inevitable.

Even though Yates was addressing an older audience, and his speech was more humorous at this celebratory occasion than Alan Gillis’s 32 years ago, there were many similarities.

Here were two men with positive constructive messages, both with substantial farming and non-farming experience, talking about the importance of education and moving with changing times.

Unfortunately I’m not sure it is being heard. It’s often easier to shoot the messenger than hear the message.

Unless we farmers can cross the urban divide and encourage the support of the general public, who increasingly know less about farming, we will come out on the wrong side of the perceived battle.

Where once it was an urban/rural divide, it is fast becoming an urban and rural versus farming divide, as many rural dwellers are not reliant on farming for their incomes.

The closing of the ceremony involved some of the earliest former students planting a grove of trees, which reflects the symbolic and environmental importance of what we do as farmers.

We have so much to be proud of in our history but we do need to continually evolve into the future.

We have evolved successfully in the past and it’s vital for the sector that we continue to do so.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow