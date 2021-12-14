We must find a way to get young people into farming — or the sector is in big trouble

A church without youth is a church without a future. The latest figures from the CSO show a snapshot of life on Irish farms and the life of Irish farmers in 2020.

As we report on pages 1 and 3 there are now almost 45,000 farm holders over the age of 65. And this group outnumbers those under 35 and farming by a staggering 36,000.

Last year, almost one third of all farm holders were aged 65 or over compared to just above one fifth in 1991. That's a huge shift in the demographics of the country's farmers.

And while it's true that there are many young people working on Irish farms and eager to take the reins when their time comes, there is a clear and concerning trend developing - young people are not entering the sector in big numbers. The impact of this on the future of the sector should not be underestimated.

While the CSO's figures last week again highlight the problem it's not the first time it's been raised.

And it's not as if money hasn't been spent on the problem. Since 2015, millions have been allocated through the Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve, yet there was only a slight increase in the number of farmers under 35.

This suggests the problem goes deeper than just saying 'young farmers are not supported enough' indeed, part of the issue may lie beyond pure economics altogether.

There is a culture in Ireland of farms being transferred to the next generation at the last minute and often from beyond the grave. The reasons for this are too numerous to delve into here today, but it's consequence has a significant impact.

Young people have more options nowadays than waiting around for half their life to get a chance to take over the farm and it requires generations working together now to find solutions.

This issue alone might be a good opportunity for farm organisations to start working together towards changing things because, as we report on pages 6 and 7, farmers have never been more polarised.