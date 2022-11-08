War of the worlds: How putting the kettle on could help to save the planet

My fingers are worn to the knuckles from switching off switches and turning down dials. My night vision has improved considerably since I instituted a regime of austerity.

While I’m still falling over things as I try to negotiate my way through the half-light, the lumps and bumps are serving to toughen me up for the times that lie ahead.

It’s a different world we live in as we belatedly wake up to the fact that all our actions have consequences. That extra car journey is being thought about and talked about, I pull myself out of bed at three in the morning after I wake wondering whether I’ve left the light on in the bathroom.

I get up to check, and even though I find I did turn it off, I turn it on and take the opportunity to answer the call of nature. However, when I wake a few hours later to the sound of the yelping hound, I discover I left the light on after my dead of night ablutions.

Life is all about questions these days; should I be doing this, should I not be doing that? These have been made urgent by the energy crisis, they are questions we should have been asking years ago but we didn’t.

Now, the immediate cost implications of not asking them has concentrated our minds. For most people the switches are being turned off, the heating timer is being adjusted and that journey is not being taken because of the immediate impact on our pockets.

It is comforting to know that these things we are doing for short-term gain will have long-term benefits. I must say, I’m amazed that there hasn’t been a stronger and more visual campaign on energy conservation driven by the government.

Those of my vintage and older will remember the energy crisis of the 1970s. It came about when the Gulf States turned off the supply of oil to the West in punishment for the support Western governments afforded Israel in its defeat of the Arab countries in the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Anyway, among the elements of the energy-saving campaign was the placing of a sticker beside every light switch urging the public to only switch on when necessary and switch off when finished.

As I may have mentioned before, in response to the oil shortages and rising energy costs, the US government of the time reduced the speed limit on its highways to 55mph, a move that not only drastically reduced the national fuel bill, but it also halved the number of road deaths.

As the colder weather moves in, my own attempts to reduce my dependence on imported energy includes lighting the wood burning stove. Thankfully, I began to stockpile wood while the weather was warm, and it is in great shape. A little fan on top of the stove activated by heat sends the warm air circulating around the room.

I’m trying to protect my love of coffee from the cutbacks. A few times a day I’ll brew a pot. I had a brainwave during the week — wouldn’t it be a good idea to put a kettle of water on top of the stove?

While it wouldn’t make the water sufficiently hot to make tea or coffee, if I poured the warm water into the electric kettle, the amount of energy needed to bring it to the boil would be far lower than if the water was cold.

Unfortunately, the stove is in an alcove and there isn’t a lot of space for my whistle-top kettle. The handle makes it too tall to fit between the top of the stove and the top of the alcove, so I decided to take it to the local garage to see if they might be able to bend the handle using an acetylene torch.

I was going there anyway as my cantankerous French car needed a headlight bulb. Once the new bulb was fitted, I handled the kettle and followed the trusty mechanic into the garage.

“Oh, one other thing,” I said to the father and son team, as I held up the kettle. They looked at me and looked at the kettle and looked back at me. I’m sure they were beginning to think I had lost at least one of my marbles.

In fairness, I must have looked a strange site, standing among the open bonnets with my shiny whistle-top kettle.

The devil got into me, and keeping a straight face I said, “I was just wondering, is there any chance of a cup of tea?” There was dead silence for a few seconds, until I sniggered, and we all got a fit of laughing.

I’m sure the two men were relieved; they wouldn’t have fancied ringing the current consort to tell her I was wandering around the town looking for someone to boil a kettle for me.

Anyway, the kettle is due back soon, in the meantime a saucepan is doing the trick and helping me to save the planet, in my own small way.