Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

War of the worlds: How putting the kettle on could help to save the planet

Jim O'Brien

Doing the small things might make a difference to the big picture

The old and the new: The turret of an abandoned Israeli army tank, left in place after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, points towards Syria and a pair of wind turbines from the Valley of Tears wind turbines farm project in Israel&rsquo;s Golan Heights. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

The old and the new: The turret of an abandoned Israeli army tank, left in place after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, points towards Syria and a pair of wind turbines from the Valley of Tears wind turbines farm project in Israel&rsquo;s Golan Heights. Photo: Getty

The old and the new: The turret of an abandoned Israeli army tank, left in place after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, points towards Syria and a pair of wind turbines from the Valley of Tears wind turbines farm project in Israel’s Golan Heights. Photo: Getty

The old and the new: The turret of an abandoned Israeli army tank, left in place after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, points towards Syria and a pair of wind turbines from the Valley of Tears wind turbines farm project in Israel’s Golan Heights. Photo: Getty

My fingers are worn to the knuckles from switching off switches and turning down dials. My night vision has improved considerably since I instituted a regime of austerity.

While I’m still falling over things as I try to negotiate my way through the half-light, the lumps and bumps are serving to toughen me up for the times that lie ahead.

Most Watched

Privacy