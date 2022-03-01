War in Ukraine highlights the danger of inadequate food self-sufficiency

A POPRAD Close Air Defense Vehicle is seen parked in a farm field near the border of Ukraine, in southeast Poland. Photo: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Russia supplies around 40pc of the EU demand for natural gas — a figure probably not known by most users until last week when Vladimir Putin launched the attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine accounts for more than a quarter of global wheat trade and nearly a fifth of corn, and while the winter may be over for the most part, our excessive reliance on Russia for natural gas has the potential to do more than just leave Europe in the cold over rising energy costs, which have the potential to have a serious knock-on effect in the agri-food sector.

In the minefield that is Twitter, I spotted a number of online polls, with the public saying they are willing to accept increased costs and measures to have more self-sufficiency in energy supplies.

While a Twitter poll holds little scientific credibility, it raises the question of what would motivate the general public here to ensure a greater self-sufficiency in food on this island, such as potatoes, vegetables or grains.

According to CSO statistics on Ireland’s top imported foodstuffs last year, they are among our more significant agri-food imports.

It shouldn’t take a war in what is commonly known as the breadbasket of Europe for us as consumers to realise the importance of self sufficiency in as many basic elements such as food.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Ireland as a food-producing nation has the capacity to produce more than just dairy and beef, and the drive

towards doing that must be pushed.

It has the benefit of both reducing our reliance on two sectors that are commodity heavy, but it also would allow a greater diversity of products that can be retained at home.

Our horticulture, pig and poultry sectors have, of late, come under huge pressure, with many producers exiting the industry rather than continuing to sustain losses and there are few sectors outside of dairying that seem capable of providing a sustainable living for farmers in this country.

Real change is needed when it comes to the attitude of consumers to food supply and the value of food, and it shouldn’t take a war for this to happen.