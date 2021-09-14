Viewpoint: Why those who are actually farming must be beneficiaries of CAP payments

The debate over what or who is a farmer is a long-standing one and down through the years of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) it has become more and more important.

As subsidies were focused previously on production and driving it to the point of butter mountains and wine lakes as farmers responded to the 'produce more and get paid more' system.

And while the system changed fundamentally 20 years ago with the link between farmers' subsidies and production levels removed, the definition of what constitutes a farmer has evolved but never been resolved.

One of the main bug bearers of the CAP for a lot of people, both farmers and those not in receipt of payments, is who exactly those payments go to.

Defining what a genuine farmer is always going to be contentious as it invariably means some people who have been in receipt of farm payments will lose that income.

However, for the CAP to remain in anyway relevant over the coming years the utmost must be done to ensure that those benefitting from farm payments are actually farming.

The mooted move by the Department of Agriculture to try ensure CAP payments are going to as many active farmers as possible and not to so-called 'armchair' farmers is to be welcomed.

It won't solve the problem of who or what is a genuine farmer is, as parameters based on how much land one farms, the type of farming they do, what off-farm income they have or how intensively they are farming will always be contentious.

The country's CAP strategic plan is an opportunity for the Minister for Agriculture to ensure that the sector is fit for purpose over the coming years. Continuing payments to 'armchair' farmers would only leave CAP payments open to scorn and with farmers and the sector under enough pressure from all angles these days. Those actively farming need as much support as they can get.