Viewpoint: NPHET’s sledgehammer solution is leaving so many sectors at breaking point

It’s about time serious questions were asked of the decision-making process of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Public health is of absolute paramount importance, there’s no question about that, but I have to question the sledgehammer approach that it seems to be taking to crack the proverbial nut.

As we see more and more supermarkets cordon off their ‘non-essential’ sections and aisles, we can do so as we trot off to the off-licence section. Alcohol is an essential item, it seems, but a lot of other things aren’t.

This isn’t round one of Level 5 restrictions, remember — we were here before in April to June, so there should be no reason someone, somewhere up the line hadn’t thought to pull together some contributions from those impacted. Down at the mart, invariably suffering with patchy broadband, they should consider themselves lucky. After all agriculture, and marts by default, are on the ‘essential’ services list. The latest activity to fall foul of Level 5 restrictions is recreational hunting, as it does not fall under any of the exemptions allowed for exercise or sporting events and does not come under any permissible exemptions for travel outside of the home. A one-size-fits-all option clearly doesn’t work. Who is making the decision that it’s safer to have farmers traipsing in and out of marts looking for help with their phones to try to bid online, or sitting together in groups in cars around the one phone that does have capability to buy cattle online, rather than in a controlled environment? Where basic infrastructure, such as broadband, is not fit for purpose the situation needs to be addressed by those managing the sector. We all need to work for the greater good here and obey the advice as it stands. But with the possibility of more lockdowns in the months ahead, health chiefs also need to look at the bigger picture in terms of how our society functions. The current blanket, catch-all policy can’t continue as the country moves up and down through various levels, and input from sectors impacted needs to be taken on board before we shut down entire sectors of the economy in future. A little common sense could go a long way in keeping the economic and social fabric of society alive.